India’s Legal Aid System Needs More Female Paralegals

In a small town in Jhansi, around 300 km southwest of Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, 14-year-old Seema* was sexually assaulted in February 2019.

Instead of filing a case, the police tried to settle it through a discussion between the family and the accused.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed only after the accused raped Seema a second time, but the FIR was weak and did not include the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).