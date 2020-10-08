India’s GDP Expected to Shrink By 9.6% This Fiscal Yr: World Bank

In the latest South Asia Economic Focus, the World Bank has predicted that India's economy, the region's largest, is expected to contract by 9.6 percent in the fiscal year starting March 2020.

The Indian economy is facing an unprecedented downturn with the projected growth sliding into an abyss as there is a need for critical reforms to reverse the sudden and steep impacts of COVID-19, said the World Bank .

The country's growth is projected to rebound to 5.4 percent in FY22, mostly reflecting base effects, assuming COVID-related restrictions are completely lifted by 2022. Weak activity, domestically and abroad, is also likely to depress both Indian imports and exports.