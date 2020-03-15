234 Indians Stranded in Coronavirus-Hit Iran Arrive in India: EAM

“They are being quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer,” Col Ghosh said.

“The centre is fully equipped and a functional facility to help Indian citizens undertake the mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to the countrymen returning from overseas,” he added.

The Army Wellness Centre is working in synergy with the Civil Administration, Airport authorities and Air Force to ensure proper care is provided to the evacuated citizens.