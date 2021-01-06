Indian Railways Introduces Two Special Trains to The Hills
Railway announces two special trains – Lucknow to Kathgodam and Gorakhpur to Mailani.
The Indian Railways announced two new special trains to hill stations. This decision was taken to avoid rush in regular trains during winters. People tend to go to hill stations for their vacations to witness snowfall.
Two special trains are from Lucknow to Kathgodam and Gorakhpur to Malini.
Lucknow to Kathgodam Special
The first train will start from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh to Kathgodam, Uttarakhand. The Lucknow-Kathgodam special, train number 05043, is scheduled to run for five days a week. From Lucknow to Kathgodam – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. And from Kathgodam to Lucknow – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
It is supposed to start from 6 January 2021 till 31 January 2021. The train will depart from Lucknow at 11:25pm and is scheduled to reach Kathgodam at 08:05am. And while running from Kathgodam to Lucknow, it will depart at 11:45am from kathgodam at will reach Lucknow at 07:20pm.
Train will stop at Bareilly, Bareilly City, Izzatnagar, Bhaujipura, Baheri, Kichha, Pantnagar, Lalkua and Haldwani stations on this route.
Gorakhpur to Mailani Special
Train number 05009/05010 will run from Gorakhpur to Mailani. This train is also supposed to start from 6 January 2021 till 31 January 2021. It will depart from Gorakhpur at 10:20pm and is scheduled to Mailani at 12:15pm next day. And while returning, train number 05010 will depart at 05:30 from Mailani and is scheduled to reach Gorakhpur at 06:45 am the next day.
This train will stop at Maniram, Peppeganj, Kamparganj, Anand Nagar, Uska Bazaar, Siddharth Nagar, Shohratgarh, Barahani, Pachpedwa, Tulsipur, Jharkhandi, Balrampur, Gonda Jn, Barabanki Jn, Gomtnagar , Lucknow Aishbagh, Lucknow City, Sidhauli, Sitapur Jn, Hargaon, Lakhimpur and Gola Gokarnanath stations while running on this route.
