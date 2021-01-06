Indian Railways Introduces Two Special Trains to The Hills

It is supposed to start from 6 January 2021 till 31 January 2021. The train will depart from Lucknow at 11:25pm and is scheduled to reach Kathgodam at 08:05am. And while running from Kathgodam to Lucknow, it will depart at 11:45am from kathgodam at will reach Lucknow at 07:20pm.

Train will stop at Bareilly, Bareilly City, Izzatnagar, Bhaujipura, Baheri, Kichha, Pantnagar, Lalkua and Haldwani stations on this route.