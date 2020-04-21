Indian Envoy Tweets After Arabs Concerned Over ‘Islamophobia’

Earlier, Amit Malviya, who heads BJP’s IT cell, had posted a provocative statement on Twitter. On 1 April he wrote, ‘Delhi’s dark underbelly is exploding! Last 3 months have seen an Islamic insurrection of sorts, first in the name of anti-CAA protests from Shaheen Bagh to Jamia, Jaffrabad to Seelampur. And now the illegal gathering of the radical Tablighi Jamaat at the markaz. It needs a fix!”

On 6 April, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje alleged that members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who were admitted in a hospital in Karnataka, were spitting and misbehaving with the staff. Her claims were later denied by the deputy commissioner of the district and the hospital authorities. However, the party did not take any action against her.

On 9 April, former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, referred to members of the Jamaat as “human bombs”.

