Indian Envoy Tweets After Arabs Concerned Over ‘Islamophobia’
India and UAE “share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds”, the Indian ambassador to the country tweeted on Monday, 20 April, amid growing concern in the Arab world over reports of Muslims being targeted in India over the coronavirus outbreak.
“India and UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds. Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the Rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this,” wrote Ambassador Pavan Kapoor.
Kapoor also added a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi wherein the latter had said, “COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together”.
The remark comes after severe backlash from Arab countries, including UAE and Kuwait, over reports of selective targeting of Muslims amid the growing COVID-19 crisis.
The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the federation of 57 Muslim nations, on Sunday had tweeted:
A number of Twitter users, including a member of UAE’s royal family, have strongly condemned this attack on one community after a congregation hosted last month by Tablighi Jamaat emerged as one of the hotspots of the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, Amit Malviya, who heads BJP’s IT cell, had posted a provocative statement on Twitter. On 1 April he wrote, ‘Delhi’s dark underbelly is exploding! Last 3 months have seen an Islamic insurrection of sorts, first in the name of anti-CAA protests from Shaheen Bagh to Jamia, Jaffrabad to Seelampur. And now the illegal gathering of the radical Tablighi Jamaat at the markaz. It needs a fix!”
On 6 April, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje alleged that members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who were admitted in a hospital in Karnataka, were spitting and misbehaving with the staff. Her claims were later denied by the deputy commissioner of the district and the hospital authorities. However, the party did not take any action against her.
On 9 April, former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, referred to members of the Jamaat as “human bombs”.
