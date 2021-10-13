India Withdraws Additional COVID Curbs for Travellers From United Kingdom

However, India had still not featured in the list of countries mentioned by the UK where vaccination from the relevant public health body would count as an individual being vaccinated. The Centre had termed the British policy as "discriminatory."

Last week, the UK had relaxed the restrictions.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India on Thursday, 7 October, said that Indians travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October will not be required to quarantine.

Soon after the resolution of the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Monday had held a telephonic conversation.

"They agreed the UK’s recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development," a statement released by the prime minister's office said.