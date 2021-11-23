India Will Face a Crisis if There Is a Law on MSP: SC Panel Member Anil Ghanwat

India will face a crisis if there is a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops, Anil Ghanwat, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on the farm laws, said on Monday, 22 November, as per ANI.

"If there is going to be a law (on MSP), we (India) will face a crisis. With the law, if the (procurement) process goes down someday, no one will be able to buy the produce as procuring it at a price lower than the MSP will be illegal, and they (traders) will be put in jails for it," Ghanwat, who is president of Shetkari Sanghatana, was quoted as saying by ANI.

His comments came amid demands of legislation on MSP by protesting farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, 19 November, had announced that his government would be repealing the three contentious farm laws.