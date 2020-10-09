In Pics: India This Week
Here’s a glimpse of all that happened in India this week.
i
From the sad demise of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan to protests across the country against the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl and the controversial farm bills, here’s a glimpse of all that happened in India this week.
