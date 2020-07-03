View Fullscreen
Students celebrate after declaration of UP board exam results of 10th and 12th standard, in Prayagraj.
(Photo: PTI)
In Pics: India This Week
From PM Modi visiting Leh to the Centre banning 59 Chinese apps, here’s a snapshot of India this week.
