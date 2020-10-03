In Pics: India This Week
Here’s a glimpse of all that happened in India this week.
i
From continued farmer protests against the agricultural ordinance, to India agitating against the alleged gang-rape, and subsequent death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, here’s a glimpse of all that happened in India this week.
