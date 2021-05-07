View Fullscreen
Muslims pray inside the Shah-e-Hamdan shrine, maintaining social distancing, on Jumatul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in Srinagar.
(Photo: PTI/S. Irfan)
In Photos: India This Week
From Assembly election results to the expansion of COVID vaccination drive, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
