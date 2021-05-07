View Fullscreen
1/17

Muslims pray inside the Shah-e-Hamdan shrine, maintaining social distancing, on Jumatul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in Srinagar.

(Photo: PTI/S. Irfan)

In Photos: India This Week

From Assembly election results to the expansion of COVID vaccination drive, here’s a glimpse of India this week.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read

From the results of the Assembly elections, to the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, here’s a glimpse of India this week.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!