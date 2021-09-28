ADVERTISEMENT

India Successfully Tests 'Akash Prime' Missile, Destroys Aerial Target

The DRDO said the new version is equipped with an indigenous active Radio Frequency seeker for improved accuracy.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday, 27 September, successfully tested a new version of the Akash Surface to Air missile ‘Akash Prime’ from the Integrated Test Range at Odisha's Chandipur at around 4:30 pm.

An unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircraft was intercepted and destroyed in its first flight test after improvements.

The new version is equipped with an indigenous active Radio Frequency seeker for improved accuracy, the DRDO said in news release.

Other improvements also ensure more reliable performance under a low-temperature environment at higher altitudes.

Saying that the successful flight test proves the competence of DRDO in the design and development of world-class Missile systems, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and the Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) for the successful trials of Akash Prime Missile.

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar

