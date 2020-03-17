‘India Should Prepare for Economic Devastation’: Rahul Gandhi
Amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in India, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 17 March, compared the deadly virus with Tsunami, he said that India should be preparing itself not just for coronavirus but for the "economic devastation" that is coming.
While speaking to the media, Rahul emphasised on the economic slowdown, he said, “Our people will go through unimaginable pain in the next 6 months."
Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Rahul said that the government isn't prepared for the situation.
Rahul also referred to the issues regarding the official language of Tamil Nadu, the Congress MP said that it was an issue at the heart of the people of Tamil Nadu and that supplementary should be allowed, “the Speaker can't take away the right of Tamil people to ask a question in this House about their language, it's unacceptable.”
The total number of cases in India has now risen to 126 on Tuesday, including both Indian and foreign nationals, according to the Health Ministry.
(With inputs from ANI)
