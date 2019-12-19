India Shared Its Perspective on Citizenship Act With US Cong: MEA
MEA Spokesperson Ravish Kumar.
MEA Spokesperson Ravish Kumar.(Photo: ANI)

India Shared Its Perspective on Citizenship Act With US Cong: MEA

The Quint
India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in the US, has shared India's perspective on the amended Citizenship Act with members of the American Congress, the ministry said on Thursday, 19 December, according to ANI.

“I’m not aware of the specifics of what was discussed in EAM’s meeting with the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. But our perspective on the Citizenship Amendment Act has been shared with the US interlocutor, including the US Congress,” MEA Spokesperson Ravish Kumar said.

Kumar said the points which have been articulated in the Parliament and further repeated by the prime minister and home minister were highlighted.

The issue is "internal" to India and was not discussed per se in the 2+2 meeting, the MEA spokesperson said.

Kumar also asserted that outreach to foreign government on the contentious issue will continue, according to PTI.

Loading...

He downplayed the decision of some Bangladesh ministers to defer their visits to India, saying much should not be read into rescheduling of these meetings.

Further, the MEA spokesperson also maintained India's stand that Pakistan is in illegal occupation of parts of India when asked about reports that Islamabad was trying to alter status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, PTI reported.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI.)

Also Read : CAA Protests: What Are Your Rights If You’re Detained by Police

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...