India Shared Its Perspective on Citizenship Act With US Cong: MEA
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in the US, has shared India's perspective on the amended Citizenship Act with members of the American Congress, the ministry said on Thursday, 19 December, according to ANI.
Kumar said the points which have been articulated in the Parliament and further repeated by the prime minister and home minister were highlighted.
The issue is "internal" to India and was not discussed per se in the 2+2 meeting, the MEA spokesperson said.
Kumar also asserted that outreach to foreign government on the contentious issue will continue, according to PTI.
He downplayed the decision of some Bangladesh ministers to defer their visits to India, saying much should not be read into rescheduling of these meetings.
Further, the MEA spokesperson also maintained India's stand that Pakistan is in illegal occupation of parts of India when asked about reports that Islamabad was trying to alter status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, PTI reported.
(With inputs from ANI & PTI.)
