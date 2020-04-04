India Seeks $6 Billion Loan from AIIB, ADB for COVID-19: Report

India is seeking loans to the tune of $6 billion from multilateral institutions such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to help combat the coronavirus crisis. The money will be used to scale up on testing kits, ventilators, add more hospital beds and personal protective equipment for health care workers, reported Bloomberg.

While details of the loan have reportedly not been finalised yet, the publication said that PM Modi is in talks with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and ADB for the same.