ADVERTISEMENT
India Records Slight Decrease With 3,157 New COVID Cases, 26 Deaths
On Monday. the rate of new infections was 5 per cent lower than yesterday.
i
India on Monday, 2 May recorded 3,157 new COVID-19 cases, and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the country to 19,500.
(This will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×