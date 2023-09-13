India Love Project Named Finalist for 2023 Global Pluralism Award

The India Love Project, an initiative that celebrates and supports interfaith, intercaste, and LGBTQIA+ relationships, has been selected as one of the 10 finalists for the 2023 Global Pluralism Award.
It has been selected from among 200 submissions from 60 countries.
The Global Pluralism Award recognises pluralism in action, and is presented every other year to individuals, organisations, governments and businesses from around the world. It celebrates the inspiring and brave work that is helping to build more inclusive societies where diversity is valued and protected.
"India Love Project was shortlisted for countering prejudice by sharing positive stories of love and marriage that defy the traditional boundaries of faith, caste, ethnicity, and gender," reads a statement released by the Global Centre for Pluralism.
The initiative is also the only Indian only Indian initiative to make it to the list of finalists.
Launched in 2020 by senior journalists Niloufer Venkatraman, Samar Halarnkar, and Priya Ramani, the project amplifies and celebrates real-life love stories that transcend traditional boundaries.
While the project has created a safe space for couples to celebrate their live, and find a community, it has also started connecting couples who need support with probono lawyers and counsellors.
“The creativity, courage and commitment shown by this year’s finalists is so important at this moment,” said Meredith Preston McGhie, Secretary General of the Global Centre for Pluralism, in a statement.
“At a time of increasing polarisation globally, it is critical to magnify the impacts of pluralism leaders who are creating more inclusive and peaceful societies where diversity is valued. I hope these examples spur us all to follow their example and take action.”
Apart from India, the 2023 finalists are based out of Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Palestine, South Africa, and the United States.
