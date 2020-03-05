We Initiated Action Before WHO’s Advice: Health Min on Coronavirus

India is also in touch with Iran on the possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in the coronavirus-hit nation, Harsh Vardhan said, according to PTI.

The government has carried out two evacuation missions, bringing back a total of 767 from China. All of them have been kept in quarantine and have so far tested negative for the virus, he said.

"The government is taking all necessary measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 in India," he said.