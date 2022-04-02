India Witnessed Hottest March Since 1901 This Year, Rain Deficit at 71%: Reports
India saw its average rainfall go down by 71 percent from its Long Period Average (LPA) in March.
India witnessed its hottest March since 1901 this year, with the average maximum temperature reaching 1.86 degree Celsius above the normal level, multiple reports said, citing India Meteorological Department's (IMD) analysis.
According to the reports, the country also saw its average rainfall go down by 71 percent from its Long Period Average (LPA) in March, reported NDTV.
LPA is the average rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given interval (like month or season) over a long period like 30 years, 50 years, etc. It acts as a benchmark while forecasting the quantitative rainfall for that region for a specific month or season.
February Saw Third-Lowest Rainfall Since 1901
On average, the country witnessed 8.9 mm of rainfall in March.
February this year, meanwhile, saw the third-lowest rainfall since 1901, after 1909 (7.2 mm) and 1908 (8.7 mm).
At 33.10 degree Celsius, the average maximum temperature for the month was 1.86 degree Celsius above the normal average, while the average minimum temperature was 20.24 degree Celsius. As per the reports, the figure for the average minimum temperature was the third-highest among the recorded data.
The mean temperature, meanwhile, was the second-highest with a deviation of 1.61 degree Celsius since 1901.
These observations are reportedly made by comparing the observations of the normal levels of 31.24 degree Celsius (average maximum), 18.87 degree Celsius (average minimum), and 25.06 degree Celsius (mean temperature) recorded during the 1981-2010 period.
While the country's northwest region recorded its highest average maximum – 3.91 degree Celsius above normal – the central region witnessed its second-highest temperature with a difference of 1.62 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the South Peninsular region recorded its fourth-highest temperature with a deviation of 0.59 from 1901.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.