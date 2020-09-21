‘India Has Worst of Both Worlds’: Tharoor On GDP & COVID Cases

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday, 20 September, criticised the government over the handling of COVID-19 pandemic and the massive economic contraction in the wake of it.

“We have the worst of both worlds. We have neither managed to limit the spread of the virus nor have we managed to keep the economy afloat. GDP for the first time in 41 years will actually shrink,” Tharoor said while participating in a debate about the coronavirus crisis in the Lok Sabha, reported ANI.