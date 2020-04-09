India’s Fuel Consumption Falls 18% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
India's fuel consumption in March shrank by 18 percent, the biggest decline in more than a decade, as a nationwide lockdown halted economic activity and travel.
India's petroleum product consumption fell 17.79 percent to 16.08 million tonnes in March as diesel, petrol and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) demand fell, according to official data released on Thursday, 9 April.
Petrol sales dropped 16.37 percent to 2.15 million tonnes as the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 took most cars and two-wheelers off the road.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown beginning 25 March, shutting offices and factories, barring those involved in essential services. Also, flights were suspended and vehicles went off the road as most people were asked to stay home to help check the spread of coronavirus.
With the Centre contemplating an extension of the lockdown period due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the country, the pattern in fuel consumption is likely to continue in April as well.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)