India Reports 16,326 Fresh COVID Cases, 666 Deaths in the Past 24 Hours

India on Saturday, 23 October reported 16,326 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the country's total case tally to 3,41,59,562. A total of 666 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,53,708.

According to the data put out by the Union Health Ministry, the country's active cases stand at 1,73,728, which is the lowest in the past 233 days.

India's recovery rate is at 98.16 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

As many as 17,677 COVID patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,35,32,126.

India has so far administered 101.30 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.