QCrime: FB Friend ‘Abducts & Rapes’ Rajasthan Girl & More

A Rajasthan minor girl was rescued by the state police from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, where she was brought by a Facebook friend and allegedly raped for two months while being kept hostage.

The rescued girl was presented before Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Kota, her hometown, on Wednesday, 8 Janaury.

Vimal Jain, a member of the CWC Kota said the 17-year-old girl was trapped by the youngster into friendship on Facebook before she was brought to MP and that his family was also involved in keeping the girl captive.

After bringing her to Guna, the accused took the victim’s mobile phone while his mother and sister harassed her by forcing her to work all day without food.

The girl, however, somehow managed to call her father and narrated her ordeal after which Udhyog Nagar police of Kota city reached Guna on Tuesday to recover the girl.

Meanwhile, Udhyog Nagar police have lodged FIR against the accused under Protection of Children from Sexual offenses (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of IPC for rape and abduction of the minor.

(Source: Hindustan Times)