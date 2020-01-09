QCrime: FB Friend ‘Abducts & Rapes’ Rajasthan Girl & More
1.Gujarat: Post-mortem Held on Dalit Woman Found Hanging From Tree in Modasa
Around 100-200 people, mostly from the Dalit community, thronged the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital campus where the dead body of a Dalit woman from Modasa taluka of Aravalli district was brought for post-mortem. The body of the 19-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree in Modasa on 5 January, four days after she went missing from Modasa.
Initially, police did not register an FIR in the case. However, following a protest by hundreds of Dalits from the region in front of the police station Tuesday, 7 January, police registered a case of kidnapping, gang rape and murder against four persons from the region under the provisions of IPC and Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Top sources said that “asphyxia as a result of hanging” has come out as the cause of death of the deceased girl.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Five Months After Woman’s Suicide, Mumbai Police Charge Husband, for Abetment
Five months after a 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her Andheri residence, Saki Naka Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against her husband and his family.
The police said the case was registered on Tuesday, 7 January, after they found a video on the victim’s phone that was recorded moments before she hung herself. In the video, the victim purportedly said that constant harassment by her husband and his family members over dowry pushed her to commit suicide.
Police sources said the victim, Saba Siddiqui, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on 4 August 2019. The police had then lodged an accidental death report in the matter, but after they recovered the suicide video, they registered a case of abetment to suicide.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Rajasthan Minor ‘Abducted’ and Taken to MP by Facebook Friend, ‘Raped’ for Two Months
A Rajasthan minor girl was rescued by the state police from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, where she was brought by a Facebook friend and allegedly raped for two months while being kept hostage.
The rescued girl was presented before Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Kota, her hometown, on Wednesday, 8 Janaury.
Vimal Jain, a member of the CWC Kota said the 17-year-old girl was trapped by the youngster into friendship on Facebook before she was brought to MP and that his family was also involved in keeping the girl captive.
After bringing her to Guna, the accused took the victim’s mobile phone while his mother and sister harassed her by forcing her to work all day without food.
The girl, however, somehow managed to call her father and narrated her ordeal after which Udhyog Nagar police of Kota city reached Guna on Tuesday to recover the girl.
Meanwhile, Udhyog Nagar police have lodged FIR against the accused under Protection of Children from Sexual offenses (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of IPC for rape and abduction of the minor.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Gurgaon Man Found Dead in Noida Road; SUV, Mobile, Laptop Missing
A Gurgaon-based private firm employee was found dead on a service lane near Hidon Vihar stadium on Tuesday with his car and other belongings missing, said police.
Following the discovery of the body of Gaurav Chandel, a resident of Fifth Avenue Gaur City in Greater Noida (West), police have registered a case of murder and loot against unknown people and launched investigation.
Gaurav Chandel's body was found on a service road near Hidon Vihar stadium around 4.15 am with injuries on his head, said police, adding his car, an SUV, was missing from the spot.
A police spokesperson stated that Chandel worked for a private firm in Gurgaon and was returning home late last night when the incident took place and along with his car, objects like mobile phone, laptop ans wallet were also missing.
(Source: NDTV)
5. 'Exorcist' Cuts Sister-In-Law 101 Times Believing Father Would Get Healed
Over 100 cuts were inflicted on a woman by her exorcist sister-in-law and two others in a belief that it will ensure the recovery of her father-in-law.
Renu, married to Sanjeev of Ghangaura village in Bhojipura area eight years ago, required 300 stitches for the 101 cuts inflicted on her during treatment at the district hospital here, said police.
The police said she received two dozen stitches on her face alone for the cuts inflicted by her sister-in-law Moni and her husband, and brother-in-law Mooli.
She was admitted to the ICU of the district hospital, where Dr Mukul Agarwal said, "The woman required 300 stitches and had over two dozen cuts on her face alone. She had over 100 cuts on the entire body."
Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Pandey said Moni has been arrested and attempts are on to nab others. The accused allegedly tried to sacrifice her and when her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law tried to stop them, they were locked in a room, police said.
(Source: NDTV)
6. Mumbai: Court Orders FIR Against Mother of Child Sexual Abuse Victim
A special court has directed that an FIR be registered against the mother of a child sexual abuse victim after she turned hostile in the trial against her partner, who was convicted for raping the child.
Special Judge A D Deo last Saturday, 4 January, directed the registrar of the Dindoshi court to lodge an FIR against the victim’s mother “for adducing false evidence”. The accused was also sentenced to 12 years in jail after the court found him guilty of rape and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The court relied on medical and expert evidence after both the minor and her mother turned hostile.
According to the prosecution, the incident took place when the minor was living with her mother and sister in Powai after her parents separated. The mother approached the accused, a self-proclaimed godman, to help the minor, who had a low IQ. The two developed a relationship and whenever the accused came home, the minor would get agitated. When asked, she told her mother that the accused sexually abused her on multiple occasions in 2017.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Pune: Two Arrested From Rajasthan for Murder of Elderly Woman in Lonavala
Pune Rural police arrested two youths from Rajasthan in connection with the murder of a 70-year-old woman at her home in Lonavala on 2 January. Police probe revealed that one of the suspects, who used to work at the grocery shop owned by the woman’s husband, had allegedly murdered the woman after robbing valuables and cash from her house.
The victim, Resham Bansal, was found dead in her house at Dwarkamai Society on Kailasnagar Road in Lonavala on 2 January . Further probe and medical examination revealed that Bansal was strangled to death. Police found that someone had forcibly opened the locker in the Bansals’ cupboard, from which cash and valuables worth Rs 2.58 lakh were missing.
A team from Lonavala Town Police launched a probe, and an investigating team went through the records of former employees at Bansal’s shop. Based on concrete leads, a team headed by an officer was sent to Meda Uparla village in Jalore district of Rajasthan, to look for the two suspects. The police team received information from local residents and got to know that they were hiding in a hilly region near the village.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Woman Found Dead in Jaipur, Son Missing
A 34-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar area on Tuesday evening, police said. Her 2-year-old son is missing, they added.
Additional deputy commissioner of police, Jaipur East, Manoj Choudhary, said that the body was recovered from a first-floor flat and the throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon.
Around 5.30pm, when the domestic help of the flat went inside the room to clean the floors, she saw the body of the woman identified as Shweta Tiwari lying on the bed and with blood oozing out from her throat.
The police officer said the woman from Udaipur district got married to Rohit Tiwari in January 2011. Tiwari works in a public sector oil firm and the woman was a housewife, he added.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. Cops yet to Find 17-Yr-Old Who Alleged Molestation by DIG
A day after the family of a 17-year-old girl alleged that she went missing after leaving behind a ‘suicide note’, the Navi Mumbai Police on Wednesday, 8 January, did not find any leads in the case and the girl remained untraceable.
The family alleged they found a suicide note where the girl wrote, “I am going to commit suicide due to pressure from the DIG.” Police on 26 December last year had booked the deputy inspector general (DIG) (Motor Transport, Pune) on charges of molestation and under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The family had alleged that the DIG had molested the girl on her 17th birthday in June last year. “We had no idea she was so distressed. There were no signs. She was studying for her exams. We have contacted all her friends but no one has any clue where she is,” said her brother.
Police also checked CCTV footages at railway stations but were unable to find the girl.
The girl’s brother also refuted claims that one of the footages showed the girl going with a male friend. Police said they did not find any such footage.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
