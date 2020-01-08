QCrime: Sr Executive Found Dead in Noida; 5 Held for Stealing Gold

A regional manager with a global healthcare firm was found murdered on an unlit stretch near Parthala Chowk in Noida in the wee hours of Tuesday, just 5 km from his home in Gaur City. His brand new Kia Seltos, which he was driving home from his office in Gurgaon, is missing.

In the morning, there was an outpouring of public anger against police as neighbours alleged they had spent the entire night pleading with cops, who argued over jurisdiction, to start a search operation.

Gaurav Chandel (39) had last spoken to his wife around 10.30pm on Monday, when he had told her he was near Parthala Chowk.