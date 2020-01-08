QCrime: Sr Executive Found Dead in Noida; 5 Held for Stealing Gold
1. Sr Exec Driving Back Home in Noida Found Killed on Road
A regional manager with a global healthcare firm was found murdered on an unlit stretch near Parthala Chowk in Noida in the wee hours of Tuesday, just 5 km from his home in Gaur City. His brand new Kia Seltos, which he was driving home from his office in Gurgaon, is missing.
In the morning, there was an outpouring of public anger against police as neighbours alleged they had spent the entire night pleading with cops, who argued over jurisdiction, to start a search operation.
Gaurav Chandel (39) had last spoken to his wife around 10.30pm on Monday, when he had told her he was near Parthala Chowk.
2. Attack on Sena Leader: Police Arrest Biker
Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested 26-year-old Umesh Shetty from Navi Mumbai in connection with the attack on Shiv Sena leader Chandrashekhar Jadhav at Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli on December 19. Police said the attack was carried out at the behest of gangster Prasad Pujari. This is the fourth arrest in the case.
According to police, Shetty, a resident of Ghatkopar, had taken shooter Sagar Mishra as a pillion rider on his bike to the Sai Baba temple where the Sena leader had gone to worship. Shetty was waiting outside the temple while Mishra went inside and opened fire on Jadhav.
Hearing the gunshots, Jadhav’s son and passers-by rushed to the temple and nabbed Mishra. Shetty managed to flee from the spot but his image was captured by the CCTV camera outside the temple. Mishra was arrested and initially claimed he was Abhay Vikram Singh.
3. German Held in Siolim With LSD Worth Rs 75L
A German national who had come to Goa four days ago was arrested for possession of a narcotic substance worth Rs 75 lakh late on Monday.
Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) superintendent of police Shobit Saxena on Tuesday said an ANC team conducted a search at a rented room at Uddo, Siolim, and apprehended a German national Mathias Waack, 36, for being in illegal possession of LSD papers worth over Rs 75 lakh in the international market.
4. Gandhinagar: FIR Against 4 for Death of Dalit Girl in Modasa
Police on Tuesday registered a case of murder, kidnap, gang rape and related charges against four persons in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl whose body was found hanging from a tree in a village four days after she went missing on January 1.
The FIR was registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following protest by hundreds of people from the Dalit community in front of Modasa Rural police station since Monday night.
Following the protest, Mayur Patil and Chaintanya Mandalik, superintendents of Aravalli and Sabarkantha districts respectively, and Inspector General of Police (Gandhinagar Range) Mayanksinh Chavda rushed to the spot and held discussions with the members of the girl’s family and others. Eventually, the decision to register an FIR was taken.
5. Five Held for Stealing Gold Under Guise of Giving it a Shine
If someone walks into your society claiming to have a chemical powder that cleans and brings shine to your gold ornaments, be on your guard. Chances are you may be duped. The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a gang of five visiting middle-class societies and ridding women of their valuables.
The arrested men were identified as Vikas Yadav, Dilipkumar Shah, Bijender Shah, Bambamb Saha and Bunty Saha, all residents of Katiyar in Bihar.
The gang duped several people in Dadar, Shivaji Park, VP Road and Bhuleshwar, said the police. The complainant was Bhavna Patel, a houswife residing in Shivaji Park. On November 18, while she was at home with her sister-in-law, three men walked into their society.
6. Three Chinese Men Held With 180 kg Sandalwood at IGI Airport
Three Chinese men were caught at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport on Monday for allegedly trying to smuggle out of the country 180 kilos of red sandalwood worth about Rs 1 crore.
All the three were handed over to the customs, officials said.
Assistant inspector general, CISF, Hemendra Singh said around 11:50 am on Monday, his men zeroed in on a suspicious passenger at the check-in area of Terminal 3.
Our men approached the man and took him to the random screening point in the departure area for a thorough checking of the trolley bags he was carrying, Singh said.
“When his bags were scanned under x-Ray scanner, some suspicious items were detected. A manual checking led to the recovery of 60kg red sandalwood from his two bags,” Singh said.
7. Vadodara: 30-Year-Old Neighbour Arrested for ‘Raping, Impregnating’ 13-Yr-Old
A 30-year-old was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl from his village in Mahisagar district.
The incident came to light after the girl delivered a baby a week ago. She was admitted to a hospital after she complained of severe stomach ache, police said. She was later moved to another hospital in Vadodara after her condition deteriorated. Both the baby and the girl are stable now, police added.
8. Man Found With Stolen 13th Century Idol Held
The idol wing CID police of Chennai on Tuesday arrested a 47-year-old man in possession of a 13th century idol belonging to the late Chola period at Gangavalli near Salem. He is to be produced before a court at Kumbakonam on Wednesday.
The idol wing police, based on a tip, traced the suspect, Rajasekar, to his residence at Gangavalli. He was nabbed with the help of a decoy. Additional director-general of police of the idol wing CID Abhay Kumar Singh said, “We are investigating how he came into possession of the stolen idol and the people involved in the theft. We suspect the involvement of a big nexus.”
9. Pune: Two Arrested From Rajasthan for Murder of Elderly Woman in Lonavala
Pune Rural police arrested two youths from Rajasthan in connection with the murder of a 70-year-old woman at her home in Lonavala on January 2. Police probe revealed that one of the suspects, who used to work at the grocery shop owned by the woman’s husband, had allegedly murdered the woman after robbing valuables and cash from her house.
The victim, Resham Bansal, was found dead in her house at Dwarkamai Society on Kailasnagar Road in Lonavala on January 2. Further probe and medical examination revealed that Bansal was strangled to death. Police found that someone had forcibly opened the locker in the Bansals’ cupboard, from which cash and valuables worth Rs 2.58 lakh were missing.
