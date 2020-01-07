QCrime: UP Man Held for Killing Wife; 5 Die at Ghaziabad Work Site

A 38-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and later burying her body at his residence at Orai area in Jalaun district more than one-and-a-half years ago.

According to police, the incident occurred in May 2018, but it came into light on 5 January, when police interrogated accused Pramod Kumar after victim Vineeta’s father Kalicharan filed a police complaint. Kalicharan alleged that he had lost contact with his daughter since 2018, and Kumar was not giving any specific reply on her whereabouts.

The police said that during questioning, Kumar confessed to having buried Vineeta’s body at his house on 18 May, 2018 after he allegedly killed her. After the revelation, they exhumed the body from the house. Vineeta’s family identified the the body based on her clothes and jewellery. The body has been sent for postmortem and its report is awaited.

