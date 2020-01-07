QCrime: UP Man Held for Killing Wife; 5 Die at Ghaziabad Work Site
1. Lucknow: 19 Months On, Man Held for ‘Killing, Burying Wife’
A 38-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and later burying her body at his residence at Orai area in Jalaun district more than one-and-a-half years ago.
According to police, the incident occurred in May 2018, but it came into light on 5 January, when police interrogated accused Pramod Kumar after victim Vineeta’s father Kalicharan filed a police complaint. Kalicharan alleged that he had lost contact with his daughter since 2018, and Kumar was not giving any specific reply on her whereabouts.
The police said that during questioning, Kumar confessed to having buried Vineeta’s body at his house on 18 May, 2018 after he allegedly killed her. After the revelation, they exhumed the body from the house. Vineeta’s family identified the the body based on her clothes and jewellery. The body has been sent for postmortem and its report is awaited.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Skoda Driver Who Left Vegetable Vendor Dead in Chandigarh Surrenders
The UT police on Monday arrested the Skoda Octavia driver who killed a street vendor and injured another at the Kalagram light point on Friday, 3 January morning. The family resides in Sector 15.
The accused has been identified as Samant Talwar, 25. The car is owned by his father, Satish Talwar, who owns a firm manufacturing spare parts for tractors. His parents brought him to the Manimajra police station on Monday, 6 January, where he surrendered, said police. He was later released on bail. Victim Satguru Prasad, 38, was cycling towards the grain market in Sector 26 along with his friends Ram Saran and Ram Bhawan, all residents of Abheypur village, Panchkula, to pick up the day’s produce for sale when the Skoda Octavia hit him around 6am on the morning of 3 January. The car also rammed into the carts of other two, leaving Bhawan critically injured. Later, the accused fled on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Five Killed at Municipal Work Site in Ghaziabad; Sub Contractor Booked
Five of the seven daily wage workers engaged at a municipal corporation work site on the intervening night of 4 January and were killed when they fell off a reportedly rashly driven tractor-trolley and were crushed under the wheels of oncoming vehicles, the police said, adding that two workers escaped with injuries.
According to the police, the tractor-trolley was driven by the son of the sub-contractor, who had initially filed an FIR against an unidentified driver. But police investigation found that laxity on part of sub-contractor Naseem Ahmad’s son led to the accident, which took place on the Delhi-Meerut Road near Manan Dham at 2.15am. The suspect, identified as Shahrukh, fled soon after, the police said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Two Booked for Hacking 68-Year-Old Man to Death
Two persons have been booked for murder after their 68-year-old relative, whom they had allegedly beaten up with bricks, succumbed to injuries at PGIMER in Chandigarh, police said on 6 January.
The victim is Mirchia Ram of Chandu, who was attacked by his brother and nephew at Chandu village near Khanauri town, around 55km from Sangrur, on 3 January.
The first information report (FIR) mentions that the victim was attacked by Manga Rama and his son Gurnam Singh over a property dispute.
The victim was initially taken to a Moonak hospital, from where to Chandigarh. He died on 5 January. The accused, who are yet to be arrested, have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Two Men Posing as ‘God Men’ Dupe Woman of Rs 32k in Noida, Arrested
A sales executive with a private firm was allegedly duped of Rs 32,000 by two men posing as “god men” in October. The police said that two suspects were nabbed on 6 January in this connection and handed over to the Expressway police.
The executive, Dipika Sangwan (28), is from Haryana and is living in a high rise in Greater Noida West. She works as a sales executive for a brokerage firm in Noida.
In her complaint, she alleged that she was duped by the two suspects on 21 October, 2019. She said that the two men came to her and asked for Rs 10 to buy some food for themselves, and laster offered her with some prasad laced with sedatives.
Based on her complaint, a case was registered at the Expressway police station against the two under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Undertrial Shoots at Himself in Courtroom, Four Cops Suspended
An accused in a triple murder case reportedly shot himself in a courtroom in Mainpuri district on 6 January. Manish Yadav, who has been lodged at Mainpuri district jail since 2012, injured his right leg and his condition is stable, said police. A country-made pistol was found near him in the courtroom, they added.
Meanwhile, four policemen, including an inspector-rank officer, Vijay Kumar Gautam, and three constables, were suspended for negligence as the undertrial had got hold of the pistol while he was in custody.
According to police, the undertrial took the step to frame his brother-in-law, alleging that he had opened fire since his sister is a witness in the murder case.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Mumbai: Severed, Decomposed Head of Woman Found in Kurla
Days after a woman’s torso and legs were found in Ghatkopar (West) in quick succession, police found a woman’s severed head in Kurla (West) on morning of 4 January.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Akhilesh Singh said the head was decomposed, making identification difficult. “We have sent the head for medical tests and postmortem to establish the woman’s identity. Given that we found a torso and legs a few days ago, there is probability that the head belongs to the same woman,” he said.
On December 30, police had found a headless body wrapped in a bedsheet in Ghatkopar (West). A day later, a pair of legs was found covered in tarpaulin in the same area.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. 31-Year-Old Accountant Stabbed to Death in Scuffle
A 31-year-old accountant died after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife in a scuffle between two groups outside a restaurant near New Colony crossing in the intervening night of 5 January. Two more persons were injured in the fight and rushed to a private hospital, the police said.
The deceased, identified as Manoj Gupta, was a native of Madhubani in Bihar, and had been staying in Sector 4 for more than a decade, said the police.
According to the police, a 23-year-old cook, identified as Bajrangi, had a heated exchange with colleague Devender over some petty issue at the restaurant around 9pm. During the argument, Bajrangi alleged that Devender abused and slapped him.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
