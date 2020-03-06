QCrime: Man in Kota ‘Rapes, Blackmails’ His Neighbour & More
1. Kota Girl Alleges Rape, Blackmail by Neighbour
A 21-year-old girl, resident of Bhemganjmandi police station area of Kota city, was allegedly raped by a youth from her neighbourhood.
Following a complaint by her on Monday night, police conducted her medical examination on Tuesday and recorded her statements under CrPc Section 164 before a magistrate on Wednesday. The accused is yet to be arrested.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. HC Sentences Rape-Murder Convict to 25-year Jail in Tripura
A division bench of the Tripura high court on Wednesday, relaxed the death sentence of a man convicted of rape and murder of a seven-year-old and awarded him imprisonment for 25 years.
A fast-track court had awarded death sentence to 27-year-old Sanjoy Tanti of Dharmanagar in North Tripura in August last year after he was found guilty.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Man Held for Trying to Extort Rs 7 Lakh From Bizman
A 49-year-old man was arrested by Bhiwandi Police on Thursday for trying to extort
Rs 7 lakh from a local resident. A case has been registered against the accused, Irfan Khan, at Shantinagar police station.
Khan told a 52-year-old businessman and resident of Bhiwandi that the building he is staying in is illegal and tried to extort money on the pretext on making it a legal property.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Cops Arrest 2 for Stealing Valuables From Cars Parked Near Supreme Court
The Delhi police have arrested two notorious thieves, Deepak and Pankaj, who used to steal laptops and other valuables from the cars parked near the Supreme Court.
The thieves would break the glass of the cars to steal things. The arrests were made by the personnel of Police Station Tilak Marg.
(Source: NDTV)
5. Navi Mumbai Woman was Shot Dead for Gold, Killer Held: Police
After three days of manhunt, crime branch and NRI coastal police teams arrested a historysheeter for kidnapping and shooting dead a 55-year-old woman in her car in Ulwe.
Ashok Kumar Murugan Konar (42), who hails from Tamil Nadu and resides in Sector 9, Ulwe, was arrested after his car was intercepted near Vikas Bhawan in Kharghar around 6 pm on Wednesday.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Three Delhi Murder Suspects Arrested in Goa
Three persons, including the main suspect in a murder case in Delhi, were arrested in Goa's Calangute, police said on Thursday.
According to Police Inspector Nolasco Raposo, the main accused identified as Sahil Hussain (22) is wanted in a murder case that took place in Delhi's Amar Colony on February 29.
(Source: NDTV)
7. No Coercive Action Against Ex-BJP MLA in Rape Case: Bombay HC
The Bombay High Court Wednesday restrained Thane Police from taking coercive action against former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, accused of raping and harassing woman corporator, till further orders.
In his plea before the high court, Mehta had sought that an FIR registered against him on February 28 by a corporator of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation be quashed. The FIR was registered under Section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Mumbai Man Arrested for Trying to Burn Down Neighbour's House
A 25-year-old man was arrested in suburban Malvani for allegedly trying to set his neighbour's house on fire after a quarrel, the police said.
The incident took place at New Bhabrekar Nagar in suburban Malad in the early hours on Thursday, an official said.
(Source: NDTV)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )