QCrime: Pune Bizman Found Dead; Lucknow Man Held for Killing Wife
1. Bullet-Ridden Body of Pune Bizman Found
A Pune businessman has been found dead in Satara on Sunday morning, with bullet wounds to his head and chest. The man has been identified as Chandan Shevani, 48, a resident of Pune.
The body was found in the bushes near a canal in Lonand, Satara, at 8:30am.
“Locals found the body. It has a bullet wound to the back of the head and one on the left side of the chest. There are other injuries on the body as well,” said assistant police inspector Santosh Chaudhari of Lonand police station.
A handwritten note written – English alphabets in phonetic Hindi – was found on the person, according to police. The note allegedly says that he was killed on a particular “bhai’s” orders as he did not pay Rs 2 crore. The veracity of this letter, however, is yet to be ascertained, police said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Lucknow: 19 Months On, Man Held for ‘Killing, Burying Wife’
A 38-year-old labourer was Sunday arrested for allegedly killing his wife and later burying her body at his residence at Orai area in Jalaun district more than one-and-a-half years ago.
According to police, the incident occurred in May 2018, but it came into light on Sunday when police interrogated accused Pramod Kumar after victim Vineeta’s father Kalicharan filed a police complaint.
Kalicharan alleged that he had lost contact with his daughter since 2018, and Kumar was not giving any specific reply on her whereabouts.
The police said that during questioning, Kumar confessed to having buried Vineeta’s body at his house on 18 May2018 after he allegedly killed her. After the revelation, they exhumed the body from the house. Vineeta’s family identified the the body based on her clothes and jewellery. The body has been sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited.
Police have booked Kumar on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Man Kidnapped, Pushed to Death From Building
A man was allegedly pushed to death from a high-rise building in Gosainganj police station area of Lucknow after being kidnapped on Saturday, said police.
According to the FIR, father of the deceased Om Prakash alleged that his son Ravindra Kumar was kidnapped by a person with whom he had a financial dispute. The accused kidnapped Kumar and asked the family to cough up Rs 2 lakh. The ransom call was made to the deceased’s wife, said SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani.
Based on the complaint, the police lodged an FIR of kidnapping and murder against two persons.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. 25-Yr-Old Held for Molesting, Abusing Woman in Malwani
Malwani police recently arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly stalking, molesting and assaulting a 25-year-old woman at Malwani in Malad (West). The woman had to be taken to hospital for treatment for an eye injury.
According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Fahim Shaikh, a Malwani resident. The complainant works as a store manager at a mall.
On 1 January, around 10pm, the complainant was returning home with her sister after celebrating her birthday, when Shaikh started following her and passed on inappropriate comments, the complainant said in her statement.
The next day, the woman filed a complaint and a first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 354 (criminal force on a woman outraging her modesty), 323 (causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
“We then started inquiring in the area and arrested Fahim on Thursday,” said a police officer.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Mumbai: Severed, Decomposed Head of Woman Found in Kurla
Days after a woman’s torso and legs were found in Ghatkopar (West) in quick succession, police found a woman’s severed head in Kurla (West) on Saturday, 4 January, morning.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Akhilesh Singh said the head was decomposed, making identification difficult. “We have sent the head for medical tests and postmortem to establish the woman’s identity. Given that we found a torso and legs a few days ago, there is probability that the head belongs to the same woman,” he said. On December 30, police had found a headless body wrapped in a bedsheet in Ghatkopar (West). A day later, a pair of legs was found covered in tarpaulin in the same area.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Gujarat: ‘Missing’ Dalit Woman Found Hanging From Tree in Modasa
The body of a 20-year-old Dalit woman, who reportedly went missing on 1 January, was found hanging from a tree in a village of Modasa taluka in Aravalli district on Sunday, 5 January.
Modasa Rural police have registered a case of accidental death and investigations are under way.
A family member of the deceased said that the girl, a graduate, had a beauty parlour.
“She left home on 1 January. After she didn’t return home the next day, her father had given a complaint to Modasa Town police where he had named a suspect for the mysterious disappearance of his daughter. However, (Modasa Town) the police did not register an offence and told the father that the case falls under the jurisdiction of Modasa Rural police” a family member said.
The person also alleged that the Modasa Town police did not register the case as the suspect and the police inspector are from the same community.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Gurgaon: 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead, Was Sexually Assaulted
A day after an eight-year-old boy was found dead with his clothes stripped off in Gurgaon’s Manesar area, close to the village where he resided with his family, the autopsy conducted Saturday confirmed he had been sexually assaulted prior to his death.
Speaking to The Indian Express Saturday, 4 January, police said they suspect a “black magic angle”. “That is because of the items we have found on the spot. Among these is a dead white pigeon. Six teams have been formed to probe the case,” said said DCP (Manesar) Rajesh Kumar.
The cause of death appears to be a head injury caused by a blunt weapon, said Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy.
(Source: The Indian Express)