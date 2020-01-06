QCrime: Pune Bizman Found Dead; Lucknow Man Held for Killing Wife

A Pune businessman has been found dead in Satara on Sunday morning, with bullet wounds to his head and chest. The man has been identified as Chandan Shevani, 48, a resident of Pune.

The body was found in the bushes near a canal in Lonand, Satara, at 8:30am.

“Locals found the body. It has a bullet wound to the back of the head and one on the left side of the chest. There are other injuries on the body as well,” said assistant police inspector Santosh Chaudhari of Lonand police station.

A handwritten note written – English alphabets in phonetic Hindi – was found on the person, according to police. The note allegedly says that he was killed on a particular “bhai’s” orders as he did not pay Rs 2 crore. The veracity of this letter, however, is yet to be ascertained, police said.

(Source: Hindustan Times)