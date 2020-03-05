QCrime: Tribal Girls Raped in AP; Police Bust ‘Sex Racket’ in Pune
1. Tribal Minor Girls Raped in Andhra Pradesh
Two minor girls were allegedly gang-raped in Araku Valley mandal in Visakha agency on Monday night when they came out from their houses to attend nature's call.
But the incident came into light on Wednesday as the family members and relatives of the victims staged dharna in front of the Araku police station.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Police Bust ‘Sex Racket’ in Pune
The Crime Branch of Pune City Police has busted a sex racket allegedly operating from a spa in the city, rescuing three women and arresting a man in the process, said police officers.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector Vaishali Chandgude raided the spa on Tuesday night, as per a press release. A 36-year-old man was arrested on the spot for allegedly luring women into the prostitution racket.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Lucknow: Jawan Accused of Murder Held for Forging Identity of Brother
The police in Kannauj district have arrested a 24-year-old Army jawan for allegedly misleading investigators in a 2018 murder case in which he was an accused, and sending his younger brother to jail in his place by forging identities.
Ankit Yadav, who joined the Army in 2017, was arrested after the family of the murder victim alerted the police about the conspiracy of the forged identities.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Two Sisters, Aged 9, 10, Raped Repeatedly in Uttar Pradesh's Mau: Police
Two sisters, aged 9 and 10, were allegedly raped repeatedly for several days by two men from their village in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, police said on Tuesday.
The accused used to forcibly take the girls to a forest and rape them repeatedly, they said.
(Source: NDTV)
5. Three Kill Man for Refusing to Give Marijuana, Held
Kala Chowki police have arrested three men for killing a 32-year-old man on Tuesday because he refused to give them marijuana. The accused, Amit Shivaji Shelke 19, Raj Anand Salunkhe 18 and Raj Bharatwaj, 18, allegedly fatally assaulted the victim when he told them he did not have any drugs.
Kala Chowki police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Doctors Arrested for Raping College Mate
A 25-year-old doctor pursuing post-graduation in the Government Ayurvedic Medical College in the city has been arrested on the charges of raping his college mate.
The accused is also said to have beaten the woman on the college campus and also allegedly filmed her when she inside the washroom.
(Source: The Times of India)
7. Man Arrested for Killing Woman Ragpicker in Uttar Pradesh's Modinagar
A 24-year-old woman ragpicker was allegedly stabbed to death by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Modinagar, police said on Tuesday.
The woman's body was found near a forest in Kadrabad village of Modinagar on Tuesday morning, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.
(Source: NDTV)
8. Man Gets Three Years RI for Abetting Wife’s Suicide
A district court here sentenced a 32-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting his wife’s suicide.
In an order issued on February 29, district judge RV Tamhankar sentenced Sanjay Tangade to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹15,000.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. Mangaluru: Man Gets 7 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Rape
Sixth additional district and sessions judge Sayeedunnisa has held Rama alias Dasaiah, 35, a mason, guilty of rape, and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment on Tuesday.
Providing details of the case, public prosecutor Jayarama Shetty said the victim, a coolie (aged around 20 then) had migrated to the city along with her parents, and were living in one portion of a shed provided by a contractor.
(Source: The Times of India)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )