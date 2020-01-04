QCrime: Undertrial Killed in Bihar Jail; 5 Held for Gang Rape of 2
1. Undertrial Killed in Clash at Bihar Jail
An undertrial prisoner was killed in a clash with fellow prisoners in Vaishali jail on Friday, 3 January.
Manish Singh alias Manish Telia, an accused in a Kolkata gold loot case, had an argument with a fellow prisoner Annu, who shot Telia dead, police said. Telia was a resident of Rajapakad, Vaishali, and had been involved in more than half a dozen cases of loot.
Hajipur Deputy SP Raghav Dayal said a pistol used to kill Manish was recovered from the prison.
“Prima facie, it looks like a case of rivalry between gold loot gang members,” said the DSP. Manish was also attacked in a Hajipur court in May last year.
2. Two Bengal Women ‘Gang-Raped’, Five Arrested
At least five persons were arrested in connection with two incidents of alleged gang rape on the New Year’s Eve and on the first day of the year in West Bengal, police said.
While a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men at Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas district in the early hours of Wednesday, in another incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped on the night of December 31 at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district.
According to a complaint lodged by the victim in the Duttapukur case, some youth partying on the New Year’s Eve barged into her house around 2 am in an inebriated state and raped her.
3. Mumbai Man Held for Hurling Iron Rod at Judge, Injuring Stenographer
A 60-year-old man in lawyer’s robes allegedly hurled an iron rod at a judge at the Sessions Court in Dindoshi on Thursday, 2 January. The judge was unhurt but the rod hit his stenographer instead.
The police said the accused, Omkarnath Pandey, entered Additional Sessions Judge S U Baghele’s courtroom at 11.10 am and uttered the words “My lord Krishna” before throwing the rod in the judge’s direction.
Babasaheb Salunkhe, senior inspector, Kurar police station, said the rod missed the judge and hit his stenographer. Policemen in the courtroom subdued Pandey and took him into custody.
Salunkhe said Pandey, a watchman who lives in Saki Naka, was booked for causing hurt and using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out his duties and placed under arrest.
4. Delhi Man Found Dead on 1 Jan Slipped Into a Drain, Drowned, Say Police
The probe into the death of a 24-year-old man, whose body was found inside a drain in Vasundhra Enclave, has led police to prima facie conclude that he fell into the drain and drowned.
Police said Alex Kuriakose, an MBA student, lived with his parents and was returning from a New Year’s party when the incident took place.
Jasmeet Singh, DCP (East) said, “On January 1, he went to celebrate New Year’s with his friends, but didn’t return in the morning. His father Kuriakose George filed a missing person report at New Ashok Nagar. During the search, we analysed CCTV footage and found his body in a drain in front of New Delhi Apartments.”
Police said the drain, less than a kilometre from his home, was around two-three feet deep.
5. Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line Faces Delay as Man Jumps on Track
A 42-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train at Ghitorni station on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on Friday, leading to brief delay in services, officials said.
Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.
The deceased has been identified as Nitin Chandok, a resident of Saket, police said. “Police received information about the incident at 11.55 am on Friday. The deceased used to work in a private organisation. The reason of the suicide is not known and no suicide note has been recovered from his possession,” a senior police officer said. Services were delayed on the Sultanpur-Huda City Centre section of the Yellow Line due to the incident, DMRC officials said.
6. Four Killed in Illegal Fireworks Industry Explosion in Bengal
At least four persons, including two women, were killed on Friday, 3 January, in an explosion in an illegal fireworks industry at Naihati in North 24 Parganas district of south Bengal.
“Till 3:30 pm we came to know that four persons were killed and one was seriously injured. We are yet to identify the dead and the injured. We are searching for the factory owner,” said Dhrubajyoti De, deputy commissioner (headquarter) of Barrackpore.
Such was the intensity of the blast that tremors were felt in houses located at least two to three kilometres from the blast spot. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arjun Singh demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) saying that the factory could have terror links.
7. 2 Cops Among 7 Arrested With Leopard Skins In Chhattisgarh: Police
Seven people, including two policemen, were arrested and four leopard skins seized from them in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Friday, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off, police and forest department staff arrested Lalu (46), Arjun Barsa (41), Ladruram (27), Ramnath (25), Shankar Poyam (32), Masram Kadiyami (28) and Tamo Deepchandra from Karli village on Gidam-Bijapur road, an official said.
"Kadiyami and Poyam are police jawans posted in Bijapur district. We received a tip-off that some suspects were heading towards Bijapur from Gidam with leopard hides on motorcycles. We intercepted them near Karli and four leopard hides were seized," he said.
8. Gujarat Man Drowns Brother's Baby Over Fight With His Wife: Cops
A man in Gujarat was arrested on Friday, 3 January, after he allegedly drowned his brother's 6-month-old son because he was upset with his wife, the police said.
The incident took place in Gujarat's Halol. The man allegedly drowned the baby in a water tank.
"He drowned the child in a tank belonging to a private company on December 31. We zeroed in on him after checking CCTV footage in the vicinity. He was upset with his brother's wife for not treating him well," a police officer said.
9. Odisha Airhostess Arrested For Helping Gangster In Extortion Attempt
An airhostess in Odisha has been arrested for allegedly helping a gangster in his extortion activities from behind the bars, the police said on Friday, 3 January.
The 26-year-old woman is the second to be arrested in a week in connection with the case in Cuttack.
The woman was arrested from her home and produced in a local court which rejected her bail plea and sent her to police custody. A law student was arrested earlier this week on the same charges.
(Source: PTI)
