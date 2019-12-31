QCrime: 13 Booked in Loan Fraud Case; Man Beaten to Death in Delhi

The CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has booked 13 persons, including four officials of the State Bank of India’s Pirangut branch, for allegedly entering into a criminal conspiracy with a private real estate company for fraudulently disbursing loans over Rs 12 crore.

Based on a complaint from a senior officer of SBI’s Pune zonal office, the CBI launched a probe into the alleged fraud that took place between 2017 and 2019.

Those booked include four officers of the bank — two of the officers were branch managers at the bank’s Pirangut branch and held the post at different times; the third is a credit support officer; while the fourth was a relationship manager for real estate clients at the bank and had resigned from the service of the bank in the later part of 2017.

(Source: The Indian Express)