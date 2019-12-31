QCrime: 13 Booked in Loan Fraud Case; Man Beaten to Death in Delhi
1. CBI Books 13, Including 4 SBI Officers, in Rs 12 Cr Loan Fraud
The CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has booked 13 persons, including four officials of the State Bank of India’s Pirangut branch, for allegedly entering into a criminal conspiracy with a private real estate company for fraudulently disbursing loans over Rs 12 crore.
Based on a complaint from a senior officer of SBI’s Pune zonal office, the CBI launched a probe into the alleged fraud that took place between 2017 and 2019.
Those booked include four officers of the bank — two of the officers were branch managers at the bank’s Pirangut branch and held the post at different times; the third is a credit support officer; while the fourth was a relationship manager for real estate clients at the bank and had resigned from the service of the bank in the later part of 2017.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Accused of Stealing Motor, Man Beaten to Death by 4 in Delhi
A 30-year-old man was beaten to death inside his house allegedly by four men, who suspected he stole a water motor. Police said the accused men, Nadeem, Sajid, Arjun and Rishi, fled after committing the crime. DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said two of the accused, have been arrested.
The incident took place in Outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on 26 December. The victim was identified as Allahrakha. He lived alone in his apartment, where his body was found by police. Eyewitnesses alleged the victim was tied to the window and tortured by the accused for an hour. Police said they are yet to confirm these allegations.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Dismembered Body of Woman Found in Mumbai, Cops yet to Identify
The dismembered body of a woman was found without its head and legs near the state transport workshop at Vidyavihar on Monday morning. The legs had been severed from the knees and the body was found wrapped in a bed sheet, police said.
According to police, they have also found a gown and a T-shirt within the bed sheet wrapping through which they are trying to identify the woman, who is believed to be 40 years old.
Police said the body was initially noticed by morning walkers around 9:30 am. A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Mumbai Man Held for Fake Facebook Profiles of Women
A man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly creating fake Facebook profiles of women offering webcam sex services. Impersonating these women, the man would extract money from customers and block them on Facebook, police said.
According to police, the activities of the accused came to light after an event manager was made aware of the impersonation by a friend, who came across her profile on Facebook with her pictures advertising webcam sex services.
Police said the page sold a “40 minute nude webcam session” for Rs 1,000 and a “20-minute nude video call” for Rs 1,500. The woman and her husband approached cyber crime expert Shubham Singh to find the culprit, police added.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. CBI to Probe IIT-M Student’s Death
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday took over the investigation in the case involving the death of an Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) student, officials said on Monday.
The Special Crime Branch of the agency’s Chennai unit re-registered the FIR of the local police on 27 December and took over the investigation in the matter.
A first-year student of the humanities stream (five-year integrated MA programme) in IIT-Madras was found hanging from a fan in her hostel room on 9 November, officials said.
The case was earlier being probed by the Kotturpuram police of Chennai and later transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB).
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. 3 Held for Attack on Bengal Church
Three persons were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in the vandalisation of a newly-built church in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on 28 December.
According to Anup Gosh, the pastor of the church, the accused chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and carried the flag of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Officials of Bhagwanpur police station, who are investigating the case, have not commented on the involvement of any political party in the incident.
However, news agency PTI quoted a senior police official of the East Midnapore district as saying: “When the incident happened on Saturday night, Christmas celebrations were going on. We have arrested three persons so far for their involvement in the incident. Those arrested are said to be BJP supporters.”
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Strangulated Sexagenarian’s Body Found in Bengal Village
The body of a 62-year-old woman was found in a field on Sunday in Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The woman was apparently strangulated. The body, which had been disrobed, was found near the site of an under-construction water project. The crime took place in the Shaktipur police station area.
Alleging lack of security for women in the area and negligence by the police, local residents put up a road blockade on Sunday.
Pintu Mukherjee, the officer-in-charge of Shaktipur police station, refused to comment but another officer said on condition of anonymity that three people had been detained for questioning after the family of the victim lodged a complaint of murder.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. Former Delhi Cop Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Citizenship Law Protesters: Police
The Delhi police said a man seen in police uniform threatening to shoot citizenship law protesters in a video that went viral on social media has been arrested. They said he was a former police official.
The accused has been identified as 43-year-old Rakesh Tyagi, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, who took voluntary retirement in 2014 from Delhi Police.
"Several enlightened netizens had brought a video to notice wherein a person was seen wearing a Delhi Police uniform unauthorisedly and impersonating as a police officer," said a Delhi Police statement.
(Source: NDTV)
9. Unable to Kidnap Girl, Group of Men Chops off Her Nose in Gurgaon: Cops
A group of men chopped off the nose of a girl after they failed in their attempt to kidnap her at a village in Gurgaon on Sunday, the police said.
Officials said the girl was at her house in Chakkarpur village when the men, who have been identified as Gaurav Yadav, Aakash Yadav, Satish Yadav, Monu Yadav and Leelu Yadav, barged into her house and tried to kidnap her.
The woman's brother said he tried to fight off the attackers. Unable to drag her out, the accused allegedly thrashed her family members and two of the men chopped off a portion of her nose.
(Source: NDTV)
