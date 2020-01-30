QCrime: Girl Raped in Agra; Self-Styled Godman Booked in Haryana
1. Twenty-yr-old Student of Agra-Based University Raped in Tajganj Apartment
An undergraduate student of a city-based university was allegedly raped on Wednesday in an apartment under Tajganj police jurisdiction.
The 20-year-old, who was heavily sedated and bleeding, was brought to the gynaecology department of SN Medical College by two of her friends.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Self-Styled Godman Booked For Raping Two Teens In Haryana: Cops
A self-styled godman of an ashram was charged on Wednesday for allegedly raping two minor girls repeatedly over three days, police said.
They said Baba Laxanand, who runs an ashram at Raipurani in Panchkula district, has been absconding and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.
"Two minor girls, aged 14 and 15, told the police that they had gone to the ashram three days back to perform service. Laxanand raped them repeatedly," Station House Officer (SHO) Neha Chauhan told reporters.
(Source: NDTV)
3. Two Teens ‘Abducted, Gang-Raped’ In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia
Two girls were allegedly abducted and gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Wednesday.
The girls, aged 16 and 17, were allegedly abducted by Asif and Chunnu Qureshi of the same village on Saturday. Another accused, identified as Suraj Chauhan, helped them in confining the girls to an unknown place where they allegedly raped the minors, a senior police officer Sanjay Yadav said.
(Source: NDTV)
4. Iqbal Mirchi Case: ₹12.7k-Cr Siphoned From DHFL, ED Tells Court
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money-laundering case against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, on Wednesday told a special PMLA court that ₹12,773 crore had been siphoned off from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) through one lakh fictitious customers, using 79 firms which were linked to the non-banking finance company’s promoters.
The court extended the custody of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan— arrested by ED in connection with its probe on Monday — till January 31.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Hisar: Man, Two Others Get Life Sentence for Killing Sister's Boyfriend
A court on Tuesday awarded the life sentence to a man and his two accomplices for killing his sister's boyfriend in February 2017.
Additional sessions judge VP Sirohi also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on each convict. Another man was also sentenced to five years in jail in the case and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Man Gets 10-Years Imprisonment For Raping Teen In Maharashtra
The district court in Thane convicted and sentenced a 37-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl.
District and POCSO judge Hemant Patwardhan held Nagesh Vatore guilty of rape on charges under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.
(Source: NDTV)
7. Woman, Husband Arrested In Delhi For Killing Man She Loved: Police
A 34-year-old woman and her husband were arrested for allegedly killing a man with whom she was in a relationship in Delhi's Rohini, police said on Tuesday.
On January 8, a person was found dead in Ronini and after checking the missing persons register, he was identified as Amar Gaud, they said. Amar Gaud's father had filed a missing complaint on January 7. He had said that his son was missing since 10 am on January 5, the police said.
(Source: NDTV)
8. Delhi: Three Convicted for Throwing Acid at Woman in 2014
A Delhi court Wednesday convicted three men for throwing acid on a Mathura-based woman in 2014. As per court records, the woman, identified as Meera Devi, was attacked with acid by the three men — Umesh, his father Hakim, and their associate Gyani — after the victim tried to register a police complaint against them alleging harassment.
The woman had also alleged that the accused persons would come outside her house and hurl abuses at her.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9.Delhi: Woman, 13-Yr-Old Son Murdered in Planned Robbery Bid, Couple Nabbed in Jahangirpuri
For five days, the bodies of a woman and her 13-year-old son were lying inside their rooms before a neighbour called the police and informed them about a suspicious smell. The woman, Pooja, was a legal advisor who worked from her home. She was found inside her room with a stab injury on her back. Her son, Harshit, was found lying in his bed with neck injuries.
The incident took place inside their apartment in North West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on January 16.
(Source: The Indian Express)
