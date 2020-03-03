QCrime: Woman Beats 6-Month-Old to Death; Man Kills Wife, Held
1. Woman Beats Infant to Death After Husband Refuses to Buy Her Clothes for Holi: Cops
A 25-year-old woman allegedly thrashed her six-month-old daughter to death after “her husband refused to buy her and the children new clothes for Holi”, police said on Monday.
The incident took place in Rampur village in Aligarh district on Saturday night, added police.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Soon After Getting out of Jail, Man Held for Wife’s Murder
The Mumbai Police has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife in Sewri. The accused was suspicious that wife was having an extramarital affair while he was in jail, due to which the two had an argument and he smashed her head with a stone, police said.
They added that the man had been arrested and convicted in a case of theft and had just got out of jail on 27 February.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Mumbai: Man Arrested With Pistol, 7 Cartridges
The Mumbai Police Crime Branch Monday arrested a 35-year-old man with a country-made pistol and seven live cartridges at Kala Nagar area, not too far from Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra (east).
Police said the accused, Irshad Khan, has cases of robbery, attempt to robbery and murder against him in police stations across Mumbai and Gujarat.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Mumbai:10-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under Dumper; Driver Arrested
A 30-year-old dumper driver has been arrested for allegedly running over a 10-year-old boy in Antop Hill. The boy was riding pillion behind his father, who was trying to overtake the dumper and lost control of the bike, police said. They added that the child was crushed under the rear tyre of the dumper.
According to police, the incident took place at around 6.30 am on Sunday. The father-son duo, Jevar (35) and Manish Maake Gauda (10), had gone to Kurla to get a parcel from their relative’s residence.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Ranchi Court Sentences 11 to Life in Jail for Raping Law Student
A Ranchi court on Monday awarded life term to 11 convicts in the rape case of a law student.
The court had pronounced the verdict in the case on 26 February but reserved the sentencing for Monday.
(Source: NDTV)
6. UP Woman Allegedly Harassed, Molested, Given Triple Talaq Over Phone: Police
A case of dowry and domestic violence has been registered against a man and his family members on a complaint by his wife, police said on Monday.
The man also gave triple talaq to the woman over phone, they said.
The case was registered on Sunday on the orders senior police officer Manoj Kumar.
(Source: NDTV)
7. TN Man Murders Wife, Kills Self in Hospital
A day after murdering his wife and failing in a suicide bid, a 38-year-old man on Monday ended his life by jumping off the fifth floor of the government hospital in Dharmapuri.
Police identified the deceased as N Sakthivel, 38, of Narsampatty village near Uthankarai in Krishnagiri district. Sakthivel, an earthmover operator, was working in Kerala.
(Source: The Times of India)
8. Five Held for Luring, Robbing Men Using Gay Dating App in Noida
Five men were arrested by Noida Police Monday for allegedly luring users of a dating application, Grindr, to rob them. The accused – Kapil Sharma, Ajay Sharma, Rahul Saini, Rajkumar and Manish – were arrested after an encounter with police on Sunday night.
The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by a local at Phase 3 police station, which alleged the group had trapped him through the site and stole money and valuables.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Gujarat: Bodies of Two Boys Exhumed After Parents Suspect Foul Play
Around two and a half months after two minor boys were found dead inside an open well on an agricultural field in Goriyali village of Ghogha taluka in Bhavnagar district, their bodies were exhumed by police on Sunday after their parents alleged foul play. The police have registered a case of accidental death.
Ghoghal police exhumed the bodies of Vivek Tulsibhai Jambucha (6) and Pradeep alias Paras Ashwin Jambucha (5) on Sunday, after their parents suspected their sons could have been murdered.
(Source: The Indian Express)
