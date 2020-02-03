QCrime: Man Beheads Wife; 2 Held for Raping Minor

A man allegedly severed his wife’s head with a sickle and tried to walk — with the body part wrapped in a piece of cloth — to the Jahangeerabad police station in Barabanki district on Saturday, 1 February, before he was stopped by police personnel. The accused has confessed to the crime, police said.

Barabanki SP Arvind Chaturvedi said the incident took place two months after the death of the couple’s infant daughter due to a disease. “On Saturday morning of 1 February, the couple had an argument and in a fit of anger, Akhilesh Rawat (28) attacked her with a sickle on her neck, severing her head. He wrapped the head in a cloth and was heading to the police station, which is around 3 km from his house in Bahadurpur village.

Police have lodged a case against Akhilesh based on a complaint from the woman’s family. “The complaint is of dowry harassment… We have lodged a case under IPC Section 304-B (death of woman within seven years of marriage in connection with demand for dowry). We are investigating the matter,” the SP said.

(Source: The Indian Express)