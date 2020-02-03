QCrime: Man Beheads Wife; 2 Held for Raping Minor
1. UP Man Kills Wife, Walks to Cops With Her Head
A man allegedly severed his wife’s head with a sickle and tried to walk — with the body part wrapped in a piece of cloth — to the Jahangeerabad police station in Barabanki district on Saturday, 1 February, before he was stopped by police personnel. The accused has confessed to the crime, police said.
Barabanki SP Arvind Chaturvedi said the incident took place two months after the death of the couple’s infant daughter due to a disease. “On Saturday morning of 1 February, the couple had an argument and in a fit of anger, Akhilesh Rawat (28) attacked her with a sickle on her neck, severing her head. He wrapped the head in a cloth and was heading to the police station, which is around 3 km from his house in Bahadurpur village.
Police have lodged a case against Akhilesh based on a complaint from the woman’s family. “The complaint is of dowry harassment… We have lodged a case under IPC Section 304-B (death of woman within seven years of marriage in connection with demand for dowry). We are investigating the matter,” the SP said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. 2 Gang-Rape Minor, Nabbed Within 8 Hrs
A 14-year-old girl was gang-raped by two men in an isolated area in Chembur’s Vashinaka area on Friday, 31 January. Two accused were arrested on Saturday, 1 February and were charged for gang-rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
According to the police, the girl, who lived with her father and an elder brother in Chembur, had gone to Ashok Nagar to buy some eatables at 8.30pm on Friday. “When she was passing through an isolated area, the two accused gagged her and took her to a deserted place and took turns to rape her, said a police officer from RCF police station. After the girl returned home crying, her father asked what happened, following which she narrated her ordeal. The father immediately took her to the police station, following which the police registered an FIR and launched a manhunt.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Mother Held for Choking Toddler to Death in Punjab Village
A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Monday, 2 February, for allegedly choking her toddler son to death with a woollen glove and hiding his body in a bed box at their home in Burail village of Punjab.
The body of the boy, who was aged two-and-a-half years, remained lying in the bed box for two days, before it was found by his father on Sunday.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that accused Roopa confessed to killing her son, as well as her daughter last year. In both cases, police suspect the involvement of a male friend, who, sources said, is being questioned.
Complainant Dashrath, aka Rajesh, who is an electrician, had married Roopa in 2016. Divyanshu was born in 2017. A daughter, Komal, born in 2019, had died mysteriously the same year, police said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Charred Body of College Student Found, Relative Detained
The charred body of a 20-year-old woman student, who had gone missing on her way to college on Friday, was found in an orchard around 500 metres from the main road in Harchandpur area of Rae Bareli on Saturday afternoon of 1 February.
Police have booked a 25-year-old distant relative of the woman for murder and causing disappearance of evidence on a complaint filed by her family.
The SP of Rae Bareli said that circumstantial evidence suggested that the woman, a BSc final year student, was killed somewhere else and then her body was burnt in the orchard, around 20 km from her house.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. UP: FIR Against BSP MLA for Sexual Harassment
Police on Sunday, 3 February, booked BSP MLA Shah Alam for allegedly sexually harassing a woman. A 32-year-old woman, who earlier worked at a real estate firm run by the MLA, had filed a complaint, alleging that Alam harassed her and threatened when she objected, said police. Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali, is an MLA from Mubarakpur Assembly seat in Azamgarh.
The woman alleged that the MLA used to harass her and when she worked in his office last year. She alleged that the MLA also sent her objectionable audio clips on her WhatsApp. She was terminated from the job a few months after she objected. An FIR has been lodged against Shah Alam,” Station House Officer (Gomti Nagar) Amit Dubey said, reported The Indian Express.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Delhi: Inspired by TV Shows, 2 Kidnap Toddler, Nabbed
Police arrested two 19-year-old DU students after they allegedly kidnapped a two-year-old boy from Outer Delhi’s Ranhola on 30 January. Inspired by TV shows, the two kidnapped the child from their neighbourhood and demanded Rs 5 lakh from his parents. The accused were identified as Rahul Kumar and Kuldeep Singh. Kumar and Singh study in School of Open Learning – Kumar is a BCom student while Singh is a BA student.
DCP (Outer) Dr A Koan said, “ We received a complaint from the boy’s father and deployed teams to arrest the two. The men were called at Hastal, a nearby area to collect the ransom. When they came there, police rescued the child and arrested the accused.” During questioning, the accused said they were inspired by crime shows on TV and wanted money. Hence, they allegedly conspired to kidnap the child. They picked the child from his house and took him to a nearby sports ground, said police.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Youth Held for Raping 3-Yr-Old in Kapurthala
Police on Sunday, 2 February, arrested a youth, believed to be a minor, for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl at his house in a factory here on Saturday evening.
The police said the accused, a factory worker, lured the victim, whose family works and stays in the same factory, on the pretext of giving her a chocolate when she was playing outside her house.
Later, the girl’s mother found her crying, with blood stains on her clothes, at the accused’s house. The police later took the victim to the civil hospital for medical examinations.
“A medical examination has been conducted and the girl is stated to be stable. We have arrested the accused,” said sub-inspector (SI) Seema Rani. She added that a medical examination of the accused will be conducted on Monday to ascertain his age. No identify proof was recovered from his possession.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. School Teacher Allegedly Killed by Brother-In-Law in Rajasthan
A 27-year-old teacher was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law outside her school in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, the police said.
Neetu was waiting for a bus outside the school on Saturday evening in Paluna village when she was attacked with a sword by Deva Meena that killed her on the spot, area police station officer Bharat Yogi said.
"Meena suspected that Neetu was creating trouble in his married life. His wife was not living with him for sometime and believed that Neetu was provoking her sister against him," the police claimed.
The woman's body was handed over to her family members after a post-mortem and a manhunt is on for the accused who is missing, he added.
(Source: NDTV)
9. Teen’s Photo, Contact Details ‘Uploaded as Prostitute’s on Dating Website’
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly uploading the photograph and contact details of a 19-year-old woman on a dating website, using a profile that mentions that she was a prostitute.
According to the police, the woman is a student. She started getting numerous phone calls on her mobile number and text messages on WhatsApp from different men in December 2019, police said.
She then found out that her photograph had been uploaded on a dating website along with her contact details, in a profile that mentioned that she was a prostitute, police added.
The woman lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered and the man was arrested following a primary investigation. Police have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.
(Source: The Indian Express)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )