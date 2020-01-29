QCrime: Nagpur Man Rapes Teen; Man Flashes Gun at Shaheen Bagh

A local court has remanded a 52-year-old man in police custody till 29 January for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman and assaulting her with an iron rod in east Nagpur’s Pardi on 24 January, police said. According to the police, the accused was a resident of Gondia city, some 150 kms from Nagpur, and worked as a supervisor in the spinning mill where the woman was employed as a labourer.

The woman and her brother had been sharing a rented accommodation with the accused and another girl for a few years, said police.

Investigating officer Sunil Chavan said the incident took place when the woman was alone at home and the accused attempted to rape her.

