QCrime: Nagpur Man Rapes Teen; Man Flashes Gun at Shaheen Bagh
1. 52-Year-Old Man Rapes Teen, Assaults Her With Iron Rod: Cops
A local court has remanded a 52-year-old man in police custody till 29 January for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman and assaulting her with an iron rod in east Nagpur’s Pardi on 24 January, police said. According to the police, the accused was a resident of Gondia city, some 150 kms from Nagpur, and worked as a supervisor in the spinning mill where the woman was employed as a labourer.
The woman and her brother had been sharing a rented accommodation with the accused and another girl for a few years, said police.
Investigating officer Sunil Chavan said the incident took place when the woman was alone at home and the accused attempted to rape her.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Man Flashes Gun at Shaheen Bagh Protest, Held
A man entered the protest site at southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh with a gun and threatened the protesters with dire consequences if they didn’t vacate the road for traffic movement. He was overpowered after a scuffle.
A video of the man, Mohammad Luqman, scuffling with protesters with the pistol sticking out of his waist was tweeted from the “Shaheen Bagh Official” handle and went viral. Police said Luqman, a property dealer who lives in Abul Fazal Enclave, was detained on Tuesday evening. He claimed he had a licence for the pistol, which is being verified. The area AAP councillor denied allegations that Luqman was associated with the party.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Woman Critical After Stalker Sets Her Afire in UP
A woman was set on fire by a man for refusing to live with him in Bareilly’s Subhash Nagar area on Sunday evening. The man is absconding.
The 30-year-old woman was admitted to the district hospital by her mother-in-law where her condition was reported to be critical. Doctors have reportedly told her husband to take her to a better facility.
The woman had reportedly left her husband and two children in February 2019 for the accused.
They lived in a rented accommodation in Rampur and the woman is also said to have had a girl child with the accused.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Couple Arrested for Woman, Son’s Murder
Police arrested a couple for the murder of a woman and her 12-year-old son in Jahangirpuri last week.
The 36-year-old woman allegedly had a dispute with the accused over renting out her room for a business that was being run by the accused woman.
Police sources said that during questioning the accused said that the deceased had been allegedly trying to extort Rs 2 lakh from her. The woman told cops that she had taken the victim’s room on rent for some time but later shifted to another house due to monetary issues. However, the victim was allegedly forcing her to pay rent.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Boy Beaten for Answering All Questions in Class, Seven Booked in Pune
Police have booked seven students of Class VIII from a school in Hadapsar for allegedly beating up a classmate with a metal pipe. The minors nursed a grudge against the boy as he would answer all questions in class, which in turn, led teachers to reprimand others, police said.
The incident took place in November last year but the victim’s father, who is a lawyer, lodged a complaint recently after which a case was registered on Monday. The seven minors, all aged 15, were booked under sections of unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code. However, none of them have been detained.
According to police, on November 22, during the recess in school, the seven boys beat up their classmate with a metal pipe used for hanging drapes.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Man Held for Murder of Brother-in-Law in Mumbai’s Agripada
A 47-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 27 January for allegedly stabbing his brother-in-law to death in Agripada.
The deceased, Vinod Vijay Mokhara (40), was a peon at a municipal school in south Mumbai, police said. The incident took place around 8:30 pm when Vinod and his brother Girdhar Vijay Mokhara (50) allegedly went to the house of their sister to speak to her husband Rajesh Laxmam Borachi (47) over frequent arguments between the couple.
“Rajesh, who stayed at Dhobi Talao near Saath Rasta in Agripada, would frequently fight with his wife Hansa,” said an officer, adding that the accused used to work with the BMC as a class IV officer but was sacked due to alcoholism. “He would often fight with his wife and assault her in an inebriated condition,” said the officer. The couple has two daughters, aged 19 and 12.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Businessman Robbed in West Delhi
A 23-year-old man was choked and his bag and wallet were robbed by two persons in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar on Sunday night. The incident was also captured in the CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot. The footage showed one of the accused men grabbing the victim by his neck until he fell unconscious.
While a case was registered in this connection, no arrests had been made till Tuesday night.
According to police, the incident took place around 10.30 pm on Gurdwara road. The victim, Dheeraj Gosain, runs his own business. “I had got down at Mayapuri metro station and while I was walking on Gurdwara road, a man grabbed me by the neck from behind. I thought it was one of my friends joking around but as the grip got tighter I realised there was something wrong. I fell unconscious in a few minutes and they fled with my wallet and bag,” Gosain told TOI.
(Source: The Times of India)
8. Six Persons Arrested for Duping People With Fake Job Offer
Six persons have been arrested in Kolkata for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of providing them with fake jobs in the railways, police said on Tuesday, 28 January.
Acting on the complaint of a Kharagpur-resident, a probe was started by sleuths of Hare Street Police Station who arrested them on Monday night from their hideouts in the city, the police said.
Of six arrested, three were residents of Jharkhand, two from the city while the other one was from Murshidabad district, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.
“During the investigation, sleuths found that six accused used to impersonate themselves as senior officials of the railways and call job seekers for an interview," the officer said.
(Source: PTI)
9. History-Sheeter Injured in Police Encounter, 3 Held in Maharashtra
Police shot at and injured a history-sheeter, part of a Rajasthan-based gang, on the Pune- Bengaluru Highway on Tuesday, 28 January, an official said.
The gang was returning from Dharwad in neighbouring Karnataka and were on their way to Rajasthan, he said.
"While they were being chased, the criminals fired at police. One of them was seriously injured in retaliatory firing. Three people have been arrested," police official Abhinav Deshmukh said.
Further probe is underway, he added.
(Source: PTI)