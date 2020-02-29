QCrime: Ex-BJP MLA Booked for Rape; Ghaziabad Man Kills Wife
1. BJP Ex-MLA Narendra Mehta Booked for Rape of Corporator
The Thane Rural police on Friday booked BJP former MLA Narendra Mehta for allegedly raping and harassing a 45-year-old woman corporator from Thane district. His accomplice Sanjay Tharthare was also booked for allegedly threatening the woman.
The complainant, in her statement to the police, has alleged that Mehta had been harassing her since 1999 and he was booked only after she approached the SP of Thane Rural police.
Mehta, who lost in the Assembly elections last year from Mira-Bhayandar, had quit the BJP three days ago. The next day, the woman had approached the SP of Thane Rural police. A video, in which she spoke about the harassment she had faced, has also gone viral.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Ghaziabad Man Kills Wife, Minor Children, Then Hangs Himself
A 27-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and two minor children in Sahibabad before killing himself, police said, adding that the man had scribbled a note about the killings and his suicide on a wall in his house.
The incident came to light on Friday morning when neighbours alerted the police about the incident; the man was found hanging and the other three victims were found lying dead on the floor.
“It is suspected that the man murdered his two-year-old son, four-year-old daughter and his wife, who was around 25, before hanging himself. The suicide note written on the wall provides us some clues about the motive of the incident but it is being investigated,” said Rakesh Mishra, circle officer (Sahibabad).
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Odisha Man Sets Wife on Fire as She Objects to His Extramarital Affair
A 45-year-old woman was set on fire by her husband in Odisha's Jajpur district as she objected to his extramarital affair, police said on Friday.
Though the incident took place on Thursday in the New Market area, the woman, who suffered 80 percent burn injuries, lodged a police complaint on Friday after officials met her at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where she is undergoing treatment, they said.
The accused poured kerosene on his wife and set her on fire after a fight between the two, police said.
(Source: NDTV)
4. Mumbai: Man Found Guilty for Assault, Murder of Traffic Cop in 2016
A session court Friday found a 24-year-old man guilty for fatal assault and murder of a 52-year-old Mumbai police traffic constable in Khar in 2016. The quantum of his punishment will be pronounced Saturday.
The convict had assaulted Mumbai police constable Vilas Shinde with a bamboo stick on 23 August 2016, after the policeman had stopped the former’s 17-year-old brother for underage riding without proper documentation and helmet. Shinde, who was admitted to a hospital for treatment for head injuries, succumbed on 31 August that year.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Mumbai: 31-Year-Old Man Arrested for Robbing Naval Officer at Gunpoint, Say Police
A 31-year-old man, arrested for allegedly robbing an Indian Navy officer at gunpoint, has accused the latter of gay sex, police said Friday.
The officer, police said, filed a complaint at Azad Maidan police station on 23 February, claiming that he was robbed of Rs 40,000 by a man he had met at a toilet near Metro Cinema on 22 February. The officer, in his statement to police, said the accused had struck a conversation with him and told him that he aspired to join the Indian Navy.
The man, police said, requested the officer to drop him at Colaba. The officer claimed that after they got into his car, the man had whipped out a firearm and demanded Rs 40,000. He also forced him to drive to a nearby ATM and withdraw the money, the officer told police said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Delhi: Nephew of Murdered BSP Leader Held
Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested a nephew of former BSP leader Virender Mann on 18 February in connection with skipping bail. The accused, Parvesh Mann, is allegedly a sharpshooter with the Neeraj Bawana gang. He was arrested in a case of murder at Ashok Vihar, but had fled after being granted interim bail last year. Police said the accused was also involved in several MCOCA and extortion cases .
Parvesh’s uncle and MLA candidate, Virender Mann, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified men in Narela in October 2019.
Pramod Khushwah, DCP (Special Cell), said, “After he fled, we were tracking his movements but he evaded arrest by changing hideouts. In February, we were informed that Parvesh was in Bengaluru. A team was sent there but he fled to Goa. Another team was sent to Goa, but Parvesh wasn’t found. Sources revealed the man was hiding in Karwar in Karnataka, and was planning to avenge his uncle’s murder.”
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. MP Woman Alleges Gang Rape, Two Arrested
The Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday arrested two persons accused of gang rape while another accused is absconding who allegedly held the woman and her male companion captive for several hours in Raisen district.
The accused Kunwarlal Noria and Manju Gond were arrested on Friday while the third accused Preetam Bedia is absconding.
Udaipura police station in-charge IR Singh said, “The victim who is 40-year-old and is a labourer was on her way to Udaipura along with a male companion on Wednesday. A tractor driver gave them a lift and dropped them near Boras village. It was about 10 pm, hence they were looking for shelter at any temple when Kunwarlal offered them stay in his house on the pretext that temple at the village was closed.”
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. Barmer SP Removed, SHO Booked for Murder in Custodial Death Case
Rajasthan government took action against an IPS officer on Friday in the case of custodial death of a Dalit man in Barmer district. Superintendent of Police Sharad Choudhary was put on APO (awaiting posting order) and the station house officer (SHO) of the Rural police station Deep Singh was booked for murder along with other junior cops.
Deep Singh was suspended yesterday and 20 policemen including two assistant sub-inspectors, two head constables and 16 constables were sent to police line in departmental action that followed the death of 22-year-old Dalit, Jeetu Khateek, who had been detained illegally at Rural police station in the Barmer district.
A Muslim man was beaten and tortured by three cops on 15 February at the same police station leading to their suspension.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. Senior Customs Official Booked in Mumbai for Amassing Illegal Wealth
The anti-corruption wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a senior official of the customs department in Mumbai for amassing disproportionate assets worth 376 percent more than his legal source of income.
Assistant commissioner (Central Goods and Services Tax) and former assistant commissioner of customs, Deepak Pandit, acquired expensive unaccounted residential and commercial properties in prime areas of Mumbai like Juhu, Andheri (West) and Kandivali (East).
Pandit’s wife and two sons have also been booked for helping him in the alleged crime.
According to CBI officials, the central agency initiated an inquiry against Pandit, who is posted in CGST and Central Excise in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, based on an anonymous complaint.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
