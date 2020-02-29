QCrime: Ex-BJP MLA Booked for Rape; Ghaziabad Man Kills Wife

The Thane Rural police on Friday booked BJP former MLA Narendra Mehta for allegedly raping and harassing a 45-year-old woman corporator from Thane district. His accomplice Sanjay Tharthare was also booked for allegedly threatening the woman.

The complainant, in her statement to the police, has alleged that Mehta had been harassing her since 1999 and he was booked only after she approached the SP of Thane Rural police.

Mehta, who lost in the Assembly elections last year from Mira-Bhayandar, had quit the BJP three days ago. The next day, the woman had approached the SP of Thane Rural police. A video, in which she spoke about the harassment she had faced, has also gone viral.

