QCrime: Man Sentenced to Death for Rape; Girls Rescued From Bastar
1. Man Sentenced to Death for Raping, Killing 5-Year-Old in Haryana’s Palwal
A local court in Haryana on Monday, 27 January, sentenced a man to death for raping and killing the five-year-old daughter of his employer in 2018.
Palwal additional sessions judge Karuna Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Virender, 23.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Bastar: Three Minor Girls Forced to Join Maoists, Rescued
Sukma Police in their recent anti-Maoist operation have rescued three minor girls from the core forest zone. The girls were forced to join the banned outfit and leave the families behind.
Amid pressure from families for marriage and on the other hand Maoists pushing youths to join their ranks, these girls, aged 16 and 17 years retrospectively, chose to hold guns about to two years ago.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Rickshaw Driver Attacks Wife With Hammer, Hangs Himself From Tree at Park in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
A 37-year-old man allegedly attacked his wife with a hammer in front of her three children following an argument, and later hanged himself from a tree at a public park near their home in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday night, the police said.
The body of the man, an e-rickshaw driver, was found hanging from the tree by local residents on Sunday morning, while the police had been looking to arrest him for attacking his wife.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Elgaar Parishad Case: NIA Team Visits Pune to Take Over Probe
A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday officially intimated the Pune Police that it would be taking over the investigation in the Elgaar Parishad case, in which 23 people have been booked so far while nine among them arrested for alleged CPI-Maoist links.
Sources in the city police department confirmed the NIA team’s visit.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Punjab Boy Dies After Mother Stuffs Him in Bed Box to Go With Lover: Cops
A two-and-a-half-year-old boy was found dead in a compartment inside the bed of his parents in Burail, a village near Chandigarh, police said on Monday. The victim's father has accused his wife of stuffing the boy into the bed and eloping with her lover, police said.
Dashrath, the father of the victim, an electrician by profession, found his wife and child missing when he returned home from work on Sunday, police said.
(Source: NDTV)
6. Delhi Court Junks Bail Plea of Former Tihar Counsel Accused of Sexual Assault
A Delhi court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a former Tihar Jail legal aid counsel accused of sexually assaulting a teenaged law school student at his house in Lajpat Nagar.
As per court records, the accused, Suyash Singh, has been accused by the law student of taking her to his house in Lajpat Nagar, insisting that she accompany him to his bedroom.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Delhi: Heading to Loot ATM on R-Day, Four Held
Four men were arrested Sunday for their alleged involvement in over six cases of ATM theft. The accused were on their way to do a recce of another ATM when they were apprehended, said police.
The four accused – Aashik (25), Istiyak (22), Farmoon (22) and Rahul (27) – hail from Mewat in Haryana. All of them work as drivers.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Man With ‘Do Not Disturb’ Tag on Door Found Dead at Delhi 5-Star: Cops
A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide inside a five-star hotel room in Delhi, police said today.
The man was identified as Karan Chandra, a resident of Malviya Nagar, they said.
(Source: NDTV)
9. UP: Official Attacked as Jewar Land Acquisition Wraps Up
A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) was injured and government vehicles were damaged on Monday after a group of villagers pelted stones at officials visiting the region to complete the last phase of land acquisition for a new airport at Jewar.
Officials, however, said they managed to acquire and transfer the entire 1,334 hectares of land required for the first phase of the airport project to the Yamuna authority.
(Source: The Indian Express)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )