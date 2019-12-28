QCrime: Minor Killed Near Gurgaon; 2 Held for Posing as Officials
1. Seven-Year-Old Raped, Killed Near Gurugram; Parents Seek Death Penalty
The body of a seven-year-old girl, who had been reported missing for a day, was recovered from the outskirts of Ferozepur Jhirka village on Friday, 27 December, police said.
Investigators said a medical examination confirmed that the girl had been raped before being strangulated to death.
Sangeeta Kalia, superintendent of police, Nuh, said the police had found signs of the body being dragged near the spot, which clearly hinted towards murder. “The killers probably strangulated the girl with her clothes and then abandoned her body at the spot. We think that the suspect/s is of the same village where the girl used to graze cattle everyday. A test revealed sexual assault, which seems to be the motive behind the crime,” she said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Two Held for ‘Posing as CBI Chief, Threatening Income Tax Officials’
The CBI has arrested two people for allegedly posing as the agency director and threatening income-tax officials on behalf of companies that are being probed by tax authorities.
According to the FIR, the accused allegedly used simple techniques to pose as CBI Director R K Shukla. They saved a mobile number as that of Shukla and used phone software to fake a landline number of the agency.
The imposters were staying at a four-star hotel in central Delhi from where they were arrested, officials said. “In a swift operation, CBI arrested two conmen posing as senior officers of the agency. Searches were conducted in this regard. Further investigating is on,” CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. TN Pocso Court Gives Death to Man for Girl’s Rape-Murder
The special court for Pocso cases on Friday, 27 December, awarded the death sentence to a 34-year-old man for raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl at Thudiyalur in Coimbatore nine months ago.
Judge J Radhika ordered that K Santhoshkumar be hanged till death under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, and awarded life imprisonment till natural death under the Pocso Act and seven years of imprisonment under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC, besides imposing a penalty of Rs 2,000 on him.
The child was found dead near her house on March 26. Investigation revealed that she was raped and strangled to death. The accused was arrested after a week. While the prosecution produced 26 witnesses and completed argument on 16 December, defence counsel produced six witnesses and completed argument on 19 December.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. PMC Bank Scam: Chargesheet Against Five Accused Runs Into 33,000 Pages
Four employees of Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank were aware of the fraudulent accounting activities since the very beginning and had warned managing director Joy Thomas to disclose the facts to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) instead of continuously covering it up, a chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police in the multi-crore scam has revealed.
The EOW Friday, 27 December, filed nearly 33,000-page chargesheet before Esplanade Court against Thomas, bank’s chairman Waryam Singh, former director Surjit Singh Arora and HDIL Group promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan for causing a loss of Rs 4,700 crore to the bank through loans extended to the HDIL Group.
Joint Commissioner of Police, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Rajvardhan said the chargesheet includes statements of 340 witnesses, of whom 90 are investors who lost their savings, 10 are employees of the bank, and five are senior RBI officials.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Family of Soldier Killed in CME Accident Demands Thorough Probe, Necessary Action
A day after two Army soldiers were killed in an accident during a bridging exercise at the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune, the family members of one of them, Naik Bhiva Waghmode (29), demanded a thorough probe into the causes of the accident and necessary action based on it.
Waghmode and Lance Havildar Sanjivan PK (28) were killed in an accident during a training session for the construction of a suspension bridge on CME premises on Thursday. Nine others, including an officer, had sustained injuries in the accident. All the injured are stable, defence officials said on Friday, 27 December.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Jal Board Official Held for Bribe
The Delhi anti-corruption branch on Thursday, 26 December, arrested a junior engineer of the Delhi Jal Board for allegedly taking bribe from a man in Nangloi.
The ACB in a press statement said that on Thursday morning, a Ghaziabad resident who works as a plant manager at a private firm approached the anti-graft unit with a complaint about Delhi Jal Board’s junior engineer, Sanjeev Rohilla.
The man alleged that Rohilla had demanded a bribe of Rs 36,000 for clearing the water bills of the man’s company, ACB officers said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. UP: Man Hacks to Death Sister’s Husband 9 Years After They Eloped
Tension prevailed in Allahabas village of Maharajganj district in Paniyara police station area after a youth killed his brother-in-law, who belonged to another community and had married the assailant’s sister about nine years ago. While the accused later walked to the police station with the axe used in the murder and confessed to the crime, local residents attacked his house and even tried to set it on fire before the police arrived.
The family members of the accused had already left the place, soon after coming to know about the incident, the police said.
The 24-year-old assailant, Azharuddin, told the police that his family has been facing humiliation since his sister chose to marry Brijesh Kumar (28), a Dalit, and was staying in the same village, following which he decided to kill her husband.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Ex-IAF Officer, Wife Mowed Down by Car
A retired group captain with Indian Air Force and his wife were killed after being mowed down by a speeding car being driven by a BBA student near their housing society in Dwarka late on Wednesday, 25 December.
The car was tracked down after another motorist followed it, noted down the registration number and informed police about the incident. The accused driver, Yatin (20), was arrested from his house in Vikaspuri on Friday.
The accident occurred when the retired IAF officer, Amardeep Singh Gill (69), and his wife, Rajni (47), were crossing the road in Sector 7 after getting off a cab. They were returning from a family function. Eyewitnesses told police that the red Volkswagen Polo coming from Maxfort School side drove zigzag towards the couple and hit them. The impact of the hit was such that both of them were hurled in the air and landed a few feet away.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. Man Shoots Wife, Throws Her Off Terrace
A 26-year-old woman, who had allegedly fallen to death from her house in Kapashera, was actually shot in the head by her husband and her body was thrown off the terrace. The autopsy confirmed that she died of a gunshot wound and sustained multiple fractures in her skull due to the fall. She was also two months pregnant.
The woman’s husband, Rohit, was arrested from Sonipat, where he was hiding at a relative’s house, by a team led by inspector Santan Singh Rawat on Friday, 27 December, morning. He showed no remorse and told police that he killed his wife, Divya, as her family didn’t fulfil his dowry demand. Earlier, Rohit’s elder brother, Mohit Vats, his mother Suresh and Mohit’s wife, Meenu, were arrested.
The revolver from which Rohit had fired was a licensed weapon. It belonged to his father and was transferred in his name after his death. Rohit worked in the IT department of a school in Gurgaon.
(Source: The Times of India)