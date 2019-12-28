QCrime: Minor Killed Near Gurgaon; 2 Held for Posing as Officials

The body of a seven-year-old girl, who had been reported missing for a day, was recovered from the outskirts of Ferozepur Jhirka village on Friday, 27 December, police said.

Investigators said a medical examination confirmed that the girl had been raped before being strangulated to death.

Sangeeta Kalia, superintendent of police, Nuh, said the police had found signs of the body being dragged near the spot, which clearly hinted towards murder. “The killers probably strangulated the girl with her clothes and then abandoned her body at the spot. We think that the suspect/s is of the same village where the girl used to graze cattle everyday. A test revealed sexual assault, which seems to be the motive behind the crime,” she said.

(Source: Hindustan Times)