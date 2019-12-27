QCrime: Victims Lose Up to 1.25cr, Activist Booked for Hate Crime
1. Activist Booked After Appeal to Muslims to Boycott Pro-CAA Professionals
The Vadodara cyber police has issued a notice to Zuber Goplani, an activist who is also chairman of the Minority Development and Protection Foundation, seeking an explanation on a social media post in which he allegedly urged the Muslim community to boycott professionals supporting the new citizenship law.
Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against Goplani and Sagir Ahmed Abdul Ghani Ansari, who held Twitter accounts where the post was made and Mohammad Soaib Mohammad Kadiwala for allegedly circulating the message on WhatsApp.
The FIR was registered under sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (with intent to incite) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the IPC. The FIR was lodged by crime branch police inspector JJ Patel.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Victims Lost From Rs 17,000 to Rs 1.25 Crore in Sector V Fraud
From small-time traders and young salaried professional to elderly individuals and retired senior government officials, cop probing into the dud call centers and money fraud cases spread across sector V in Salt Lake, have come across a wide range of victims that have crossed over a thousands spread across Bengal, Odhisha, Assam, Tripura and other north eastern states.
“The men primarily used to target elderly and retired citizen but a number of young individuals, too, have fallen into their trap. We are still in the process of accumulating all the victims. The amount of money duped from them also has a very wide range, from Rs 17,000 to Rs 1.25 crore. We have identified at least three such companies, sealed offices in 14 months and arrested some of the senior officials of the firms,” said a senior officer of Bidhannagar cyber crime police station.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Retail Giant's Ex-HR Head Acquitted in Sexual Harassment Case
A court in Mumbai has acquitted former human resource (HR) head of a leading retail conglomerate of sexual harassment charges, seven years after the accusations were made by his secretary.
Metropolitan magistrate Imran R Marchiya on Monday acquitted the accused, Parthasarthi Raut, of offence punishable under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), saying that the evidence submitted by the informant was “vague and general in nature”.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Man Held With Rs 30 Lakh in Foreign Currency Hidden in Soya Boxes at Delhi's IGI Airport
A Bangkok-bound passenger who allegedly hid foreign currency worth Rs 30 lakh in soya chunks boxes was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport, officials said Thursday 26 December.
Traveller Rohit Agarwal was caught at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday after he and his hand baggage was frisked thoroughly, they said.
"A total of USD 2,600 and Euro 17,200 were detected hidden inside packets of Nutrela Soya Mini Chunks," a senior CISF officer said.
"As the passenger could not produce any valid document, he was handed over to Customs officials at the airport," the officer said.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Miscreants Attack CPI Office, Torch Six Bikes
Miscreants attacked the Communist Party of India’s Karnataka headquarters in Vyalikaval, near Malleswaram, past Tuesday midnight and torched six motorcycles of workers parked on the premises.
The CPI has alleged that right-wing activists were involved in the arson. Police source s said the incident took place around 1.30am Wednesday when a man entered the compound of Ghate Bhavan, the CPI state office, and set the bikes and office godown on fire before running away.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Denied Free Paan, Man Bites Vendor's Ear, Lip
A youth bit the left ear and lower lip of a paan vendor in Alambagh on Tuesday night because he was denied a paan for free. Shalu (28), a resident of Bhilawan colony — also in Alambagh — and a videographer by profession, was arrested on Wednesday night.
According to police, the incident took place around 10 pm when victim Satyendra was closing his shop in Sujanpur. Shalu walked up to him and demanded a free paan. Satyendra refused. Shalu picked up a stone and hit him. Then, he bit Satyendra’s left ear.
(Source: The Times of India)
7. Four Killed in Lorry-Auto Collision in Telangana's Jedcharla
Four members of a family who were travelling in an auto rickshaw died after their vehicle was hit head-on by a lorry in Jedcharla on Wednesday. Police said that Naresh, his sister Jyothi, her husband Shankaraiah and the couple’s daughter two-year-old Mega Varshini died on the spot while the couple’s elder daughter Hayati (5) escaped with injuries.
Police said that all five passengers were travelling in the rickshaw and were heading towards Jyothi’s mother’s residence at Narsulabad. “Naresh came to Jedcharla to pick her sister’s family members and take them to Narsulabad. When they were travelling, the lorry hit their vehicle in a head-on collision. Except five-year-old Hayati all others inside the auto died,’’ Jedcharla police said.
(Source: The Times of India)
8. UP Protest in Numbers: Toll up to 19, Over 1100 Arrested, 5500 Detained
As the death toll in protests against the new citizenship law climbed to 19 in Uttar Pradesh Thursday, the state police said it had arrested 1,113 people in 327 cases registered so far and placed another 5,558 people under preventive detention.
This is the biggest police crackdown in Uttar Pradesh since the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots when 1,480 people were arrested in 567 cases. The riots had claimed 63 lives and displaced an estimated 50,000 people.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Man Promises US Dollars, Cheats Woman of ₹10,000
The Navi Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old man, who promised a woman 1000 US dollars, around Rs 70,000 in Indian currency, for half the price and cheated her by giving paper cutouts. According to the crime branch, at least 10 such cases of similar con was registered in Thane and Navi Mumbai areas in the past few months.
Four of these cases are registered in Ghansoli, two in Kopri village and two in Kharghar, said police.
On Tuesday, Mohammed Iqbal Sikandar asked the woman to meet him at Kopar Khairane to her the US dollars. Sikandar had met her a few days ago and told her about the offer. He agreed to take the first instalment of Rs10,000 from her.
“He covered a few genuine dollars on top of the bundle and kept blank papers inside. Seconds after exchanging cash, he raised a false alarm of spotting the police and ran away,” said Pravin Patil, deputy commissioner of police, crime.
(Source: The Hindustan Times)
