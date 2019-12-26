QCrime: Ugandan National Raped in Pune; Prostitution Ring Busted
1. 28-Year-Old Ugandan National Abducted, Raped in Pune
A 28-year-old Ugandan national was kidnapped and allegedly raped by two persons at a deserted spot in Lohegaon on Monday evening, a senior police official said.
The complainant, who is on tourist visa in India since August and is engaged in the business of import and export of clothes on Tuesday alleged that she was abducted and raped by a duo in the age group of 24 to 25 years. Based on her complaint, the airport police filed a complaint under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 366 (kidnapping) against the two accused.
“We have registered a case under various sections and the probe is on to nab suspects. The complainant has been in India since the last few months and claims she is involved in the business of sarees,” said deputy commissioner of police (Zone IV) Pankaj Deshmukh.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Prostitution Racket Busted, Two Arrested in Mumbai
Two men were arrested on Monday from a service apartment complex, which was previously a hotel, for allegedly running a prostitution racket. The police rescued three women, who had allegedly been lured into prostitution after being promised modelling and acting assignments.
The social service branch of the Mumbai Police had recently received information that agents were contacting aspiring models and actors on video-sharing apps like TikTok and Likee and offering them work. “The pimps would ask the women for their portfolios and share them with men willing to pay for sex,” said a senior officer.
The police said Jodhpur resident Jayesh Bohra, the alleged kingpin of the racket, is absconding.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Hyderabad Man Beats Wife to Death Over Property Dispute
A 50-year-old auto driver was nabbed by Rachakonda police on Wednesday, 25 December, for killing his wife after a property dispute. The accused was identified as Moosali Srinivas Rao, who hails from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. He was residing at Laxminarayana Colony in Ramanthapur.
The accused and his wife, Moosali Naga Susheela (46), a private firm employee, used to argue frequently. Due to some property-related dispute, Susheela wasn’t allowing the accused into the house. Since then, the couple had been staying separately.
The accused developed a grudge against his wife and hatched a plan to murder her for property. According to his plan, on Tuesday at 12 pm, the accused went to the house of the woman in his auto while she was alone in the house.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Man Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Woman During CT Scan
A 24-year-old medical assistant at Ulhasnagar was arrested Tuesday, 24 December, for allegedly molesting and taking pictures of a 40-year-old woman while the latter was undergoing a computerised tomography (CT) scan, police said.
According to Hill Line Police, James Thomas, 24, a technician, operates the CT scan machine at a local private hospital. On Monday, the woman reportedly went to the hospital to undergo a full body CT scan, police said. “When the woman was strapped to the machine, Thomas reportedly touched her inappropriately and also took her pictures,” an officer said.
When the woman realised what was happening, she approached the police and lodged an FIR Monday evening. “She had already complained at the hospital. We arrested Thomas Tuesday. He has been remanded to our custody till 27 December,” a senior officer said. He added, “Thomas is being interrogated. We are also checking his phone.”
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Two Booked for Duping Investors of Rs 93 Lakh
The city police have registered an offence against two persons for allegedly duping around 35 investors to the tune of Rs 93 lakh on the pretext of offering good returns on their investments, an official said on Wednesday, 25 December.
Mumtaz Alam Shaikh and Mohammad Ayub Hussain operated through their investment firm, Ridaz India Properties, which has its office at Kapurbawdi in the city, police said.
While Hussain is the owner of the firm, Shaikh worked as its manager, the official said.
“From 2015, the duo had been luring people into investing in their various schemes related to lands, constructions, villas, farms and horticulture on the promise of giving handsome returns to them,” the official said.
“Around 35 people had invested their money into their schemes. However, the duo neither gave them any interest, nor returned their capital,” he added.
(Source: PTI)
6. To Evade Arrest, Four Robbers Fire at Policemen in Chandigarh
Trying to flee away, four accused involved in a gunpoint robbery fired at least five shots at two police officers near the Rampur Jangi area of Maddhawala village at noon on Tuesday, 24 December.
No police person or resident of the village was injured.
According to a statement released by the police department, the Maddhawala police post had received a call around 2:30 pm that four persons robbed a scrap dealer at gunpoint. The in-charge of the station, Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajbir Singh rushed to the spot in a PCR.
The victim of the robbery, Purushottam Lal who owns a scrap dealing shop, alleged that four men looted Rs 20,000 from the victim at gunpoint and fled in their car.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. FIR Lodged Against Four Shiv Sainiks for Thrashing, Tonsuring Wadala Resident
Four days after Shiv Sainiks assaulted and tonsured the head of a Wadala resident and VHP worker for making allegedly derogatory remarks against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Wadala TT police fired a First Information Report (FIR) on Wednesday, 25 December, against four persons and others for unlawful assembly, rioting, assault, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.
The four Sainiks named as accused in the FIR are shakha pramukh Samadhan Jugdar, Prakash Hasbe, Satyavan and Shrikant Yadav. It mentions "others" too, without naming them. No arrests have been made yet.
(Source: The Times of India)
8. Men Who Stole ‘100 Cars’ From Delhi Held
Two men who claimed to have lifted over 100 cars around Delhi have been arrested, police said Tuesday, 24 December.
Arif (42), the prime accused, who was referred to as ‘Doraemon’ by gang members (reportedly because of his appearance), was caught in a stolen Toyota Innova near Govindpuri Metro Station on 10 December, following which a case was registered and the accused was arrested. During questioning, Arif told the police about his associate, Kishan Gopal (49), who was arrested from Rajasthan.
A team of officers, including inspector Bal Krishan Badola and sub-inspector Manmeet Malik, along with police personnel from Okhla Industrial Area, were deployed to trace auto-lifters in the area and check with criminals who were out on bail.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Two Members of a Gang Involved in 40 Cases of Burglary Arrested
The police arrested two members of a gang in the wee hours of Saturday for their alleged involvement in at least 25 daytime burglaries in various residential areas across the city over the past four months. The police also recovered jewellery, laptops and other valuables from their possession.
The two suspects were identified as Rajesh Thakur alias Sadhu (32), a resident of Nadia in West Bengal, and Uttam Das (22) of Hawda in Bengal. The police said they are history-sheeters and were released from Bhondsi and Uttar Pradesh jails in 2015. Acting on tip-offs, the crime team of Sector 31 arrested the duo from Chakkarpur. The gang is suspected to be involved in nearly 40 cases of burglary in the city, the police said, adding that a hunt is on to arrest two other members of the gang.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)