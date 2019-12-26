QCrime: Ugandan National Raped in Pune; Prostitution Ring Busted

A 28-year-old Ugandan national was kidnapped and allegedly raped by two persons at a deserted spot in Lohegaon on Monday evening, a senior police official said.

The complainant, who is on tourist visa in India since August and is engaged in the business of import and export of clothes on Tuesday alleged that she was abducted and raped by a duo in the age group of 24 to 25 years. Based on her complaint, the airport police filed a complaint under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 366 (kidnapping) against the two accused.

“We have registered a case under various sections and the probe is on to nab suspects. The complainant has been in India since the last few months and claims she is involved in the business of sarees,” said deputy commissioner of police (Zone IV) Pankaj Deshmukh.

(Source: Hindustan Times)