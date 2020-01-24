QCrime: Poppy Husk Worth Lakhs Seized; Man Stabbed Over Parking

The narcotics wing of police on Thursday, 23 January, arrested two persons with 4 quintal of poppy husk valued at Rs 8 lakh in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on a tip off, the police stopped a truck carrying air coolers on Neemuch-Mandsaur highway and found the banned narcotic hidden in them, additional director general of police (narcotics) Ajay Sharma said in a release.

The narcotic substance, worth around Rs 8 lakh, was stored in packages and hidden in the coolers, he said adding the accused arrested Randhir Ranga a resident of Sonipat in Haryana and Mangilal of Tamoti village in Neemuch district were arrested.

