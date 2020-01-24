QCrime: Poppy Husk Worth Lakhs Seized; Man Stabbed Over Parking
1. Poppy Husk Worth Lakhs Seized; Two Held
The narcotics wing of police on Thursday, 23 January, arrested two persons with 4 quintal of poppy husk valued at Rs 8 lakh in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh.
Acting on a tip off, the police stopped a truck carrying air coolers on Neemuch-Mandsaur highway and found the banned narcotic hidden in them, additional director general of police (narcotics) Ajay Sharma said in a release.
The narcotic substance, worth around Rs 8 lakh, was stored in packages and hidden in the coolers, he said adding the accused arrested Randhir Ranga a resident of Sonipat in Haryana and Mangilal of Tamoti village in Neemuch district were arrested.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Retired Cop Kills Daughter's 'Stalker'
A 67-year-old retired policeman was arrested on Thursday, 23 January, for allegedly stabbing to death a 26-year-old unemployed man as he did not approve of his daughter's relationship with him.
After the murder, he dropped his grandson to school. He had retired as an assistant sub-inspector and was living with his daughter, a widow, and her eight-year-old son. Police sources said his daughter came in contact with the victim through social media and both wanted to get married. After the father objected to their relationship, she stayed away from him and lodged a police complaint when he stalked her.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Man Stabbed Over Parking: 3 Men Arrested
The three accused, who attacked and killed a 30-year-old man with a knife over parking in Dombivli, were arrested on Wednesday, 22 January.
The accused were identified as Ramesh Ghornal 39, Chandya Jamdar, 30, and Ravi Lagade, 35, were arrested from 90 feet road near Kalyan.
On Monday, Pradeep Gavde, a resident of Manpada, had a fight with an autorickshaw driver after he had parked his three-wheeler in the middle of the road. Later, he was killed on the same issue by three accused.
According to the police, the accused are involve in several robbery cases as well as attempt to murder case.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Man, Three Juveniles Arrested for Stripping Foreigner
Four men including three juveniles have been arrested by the Doddaballapura Rural police probing the case of a 25-year-old foreigner who was allegedly stripped and left on the Bengaluru-Doddaballapura Road on Friday, 17 January night. The woman was beaten, robbed and disrobed and had to walk to a farmhouse to seek help.
The victim allegedly hired a cab to go to Navajyothi Street near Kothanur from Kammanahalli. When she boarded the cab, there was no one else in the cab except the cab driver. However, after they had travelled for a few kilometers, three other men are alleged to have got into the cab. Instead of dropping her to the destination, the gang is alleged to have taken her towards Doddaballapura. En route, they reportedly threatened her at knife point and robbed her of her cash, ornaments and other valuables.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. 43-Year-Old Arrested for Stabbing Wife to Death
A 43-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 23 January, for allegedly stabbing his wife to death. Police said the incident took place after a heated argument between the two.
The accused, identified as Dinesh Ingale, fled from his Kurla residence after stabbing the victim, Sheetal, five times, police said. However, he was caught within hours. “Ingale and Sheetal got married in 2011, both for the second time. They have two children.”
Police said Sheetal had recently run away from home, following which, Ingale had lodged a missing persons report. She was then located and since then had been staying with her family.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Man Arrested for Transporting ‘Beef’, Running Over Pedestrian
A tempo allegedly transporting 800-kg beef was intercepted on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway last week after the driver ran over a pedestrian, police said on Wednesday, 22 January.
Police said that after the accident was reported on 18 January, a patrol car was dispatched to search for a vehicle that reportedly did not have a rear-view window. The driver, identified as Kurla-resident Nasir Shaikh, 24, reportedly tried to dodge police and speed away when asked to stop. Shahapur police said Shaikh was caught after a few minutes’ chase.
Police reportedly found a large quantity of meat in the vehicle. “The driver told us he had picked up 800-kg beef from Aurangabad and was headed to Vashi, where it was to be sold,” the official said. He added that the driver also did not have an RC book or other documents pertaining to the vehicle.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Techie ‘Raped, Sexually Assaulted With Liquor Bottle’; Friend Arrested
Pune police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his 28-year-old friend, who is a software engineer employed at a Pune-based firm. The accused also sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle and has been booked for unnatural offences, police said. The woman lodged an FIR in this case on Tuesday, 21 January.
According to police, the woman came in contact with the accused in May 2019 and later, the two fell in love and began a relationship.
Police said the woman, in her complaint, stated that the accused had unnatural sex with her in November last year and threatened to kill her if she spoke of it to anyone. On 9 December 2019, the accused came to the complainant’s house to apologise and told her that he will marry her, forcing her into a physical relationship again, police added.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Woman’s Gold Chain Snatched in Pashan, Pune
A 37-year-old woman was allegedly robbed as she was taking a morning walk on the Pashan-Baner tekdi on Tuesday, 21 January morning. The woman, a resident of Baner, lodged the complaint in this case at the Chaturshringi police station.
According to police, the woman had gone to Pashan-Baner tekdi with her friend for a morning walk, when around 9.45 AM, an unidentified person pushed her and snatched her gold chain worth Rs 2.2 lakh.
Police said, in her complaint, the woman described the person to be in his 30s, and wearing a black jacket. Police have started a probe based on the description.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Labourer Beaten to Death With Iron Rods; 5 Juveniles, Two Others Detained
A 24-year-old labourer was beaten to death by a group of miscreants over a petty dispute on the intervening night of Tuesday, 21 January in Dhanori, Pune. Police have detained seven persons, including five juveniles, in connection with the incident.
The deceased, Sagar Mahadev Bhalerao, 24, was a resident of Panchsheel Mitra Mandal area in Dhanori. Bhalerao used to do plumbing and waterproofing work at construction sites. According to police, the suspects attacked Bhalerao with iron rods after he hurled abuses at them as he was drunk.
(Source: The Indian Express)
