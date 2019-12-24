QCrime: Teen Attacked With Acid in Mumbai; Man Stabs Wife in Delhi
1. Teen Attacked With Acid Allegedly By Principal Of Alma Mater In Mumbai
A 16-year-old girl was injured in an acid attack by the principal of her alma mater in Mumbai, the police said.
The incident took place in Mumbai's Kanjurmarin on Sunday, 22 December, they added.
An FIR was registered against the principal, a teacher and two staffers of the school, a police officer said. The police have filed a case but no arrest has been made so far.
The alleged incident happened on Sunday morning when the girl was taking a morning walk, a police officer said quoting the complaint filed by the girl's father.
According to the girl's father, the principal threw acid on her chest and one of the legs while three others held her. He said he rushed to the spot after his daughter narrated the incident over phone.
(Source: PTI)
2. Ahmedabad: Man Held for ‘Molesting’ Minor
A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl in a neighbourhood of Ahmedabad.
According to police, the 24-year-old accused lives in the same residential complex as that of the victim.
The child’s parents approached the police on Sunday night, stating that the accused had taken their child to his house and allegedly touched her private parts and sexually assaulted her. The victim studies in class 1 at a nearby private school.
“Our daughter was alone in the house on Sunday when around 1 pm, he (the accused) came and lured her to his house. In the evening, I received a call from my neighbour who asked me to return to my house immediately. When I arrived, I saw my daughter crying, who then narrated that he has done wrong things to her. The accused had run away from his house,” said the father of the victim in his complaint.
3. Acquitted in Minor’s Rape Case 13 Years Ago, Two Held Guilty by Delhi HC
Two men acquitted by a trial court of rape charges 13 years ago were ordered to be taken into custody by the Delhi High Court Monday.
Holding the two accused, Surender Kumar and Ravinder, guilty of raping a minor girl, a bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice I S Mehta observed that the “trial court misdirected and misapplied itself in extrapolating the minor’s contradictions and insignificant discrepancies in the deposition of the minor victim and her parents”, in order to “arrive at the conclusion that the prosecution had failed to establish its case against the accused persons”.
The trial court had acquitted the two in February 2006 on the ground that there were contradictions and discrepancies in the deposition of the girl and her parents.
The Delhi government then approached the High Court against the trial court’s verdict.
4. 1.5-Year-Old Mowed Down by Car in Chinchwad; Two Others Die in Separate Road Accidents
The driver of a car was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday for running over a 1.5-year-old child while he was playing with his friends in Chinchwad on Friday.
The man has been identified as Rajendra Vitthal Amle, 53, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, who worked as a driver for the owner of the brown Tata Hexa, he was driving. The driver was produced in a local court on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody. However, he was granted bail later.
The child has been identified as Atharva, a resident of Gawade chawl in Chinchwad. The complaint was lodged by his mother Ashwini Mahadev Gopreddy, 25, who is a housewife.
Atharva was playing in front of the society located near his house. He was with his friends from the locality when the car hit him and drove away from the spot without stopping.
5. Man Stabs Wife, Hangs Self From Fan in West Delhi
A 45-year-old engineer possibly stabbed his wife to death before hanging himself from a ceiling fan in their flat in west Delhi’s Dichaon Kalan sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, the police said.
A senior police officer said the man was stressed about repaying a large loan, and was also being treated for mental illnesses. “That often triggered quarrels between the couple, and we suspect one such quarrel led to the man killing his wife and then killing himself,” the officer said.
The couple lived with their two children, a 16-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son in a four-bedroom house in the Dichaon Kalan village, close to Najafgarh.
6. Police Complaint Against 2 For "Defamatory" Post Against Ashok Gehlot
A police complaint was filed on Sunday, 22 December, against two people for allegedly posting "defamatory and objectionable" comments against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on a Facebook page.
The accused, Bheem Singh Golwar and Leelaram Sharma, allegedly posted the comments on the Facebook page handled by one Harikishan Saini.
"The FIR was registered on Sunday against relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act," Station House Officer (SHO) Murlipura police station Ramavtar Singh said.
(Source: PTI)
7. After Infant Dies, Family Ransack Thane Hospital, Manhandle Staff
Irate relatives ransacked a hospital in Thane district in Maharashtra on Monday after a two-month-old boy died there while undergoing treatment, police said.
The infant was admitted to the hospital, situated in Kalyan, in the morning and died soon after, and the family has alleged it was due to lapses on part of doctors there, a charge rubbished by the doctors, said Inspector ST Jadhav.
He said a probe was underway and a case would be registered after verifying the allegations of the child's family and the defence of the medical staff at the facility.
8. 3 Sanitation Workers Die Of Suffocation In Mumbai Septic Tank: Police
Three sanitation workers died due to suffocation after getting trapped in a septic tank they were cleaning in Mumbai's suburban Govandi.
The incident took place around 1 pm when the workers, hired privately, went inside a septic tank to clean it. Suffocated, they fell unconscious and were rushed to the hospital. They were declared dead on arrival.
The victims have been identified as Vishwajit Khagendra Devnath, 32, Govind Sangram Choritia, 34 and 45-year-old Santosh Prabhakar Karsekar.
9. 3 Dead, 13 Injured In Madhya Pradesh Accident As Van Turns Upside Down
Three persons were killed and 13 were injured in the early hours of Monday when their pick-up van overturned between Piprad and Temla village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said.
Some of the injured are in serious condition and have been shifted to Khargone district hospital while a few are being treated at Bhikangaon community health centre, police station in charge Santosh Sisodia said.
"Three persons, identified as Gulsingh Barela (50), Kailash Barela (4) and Mangilal Bheel (36), succumbed to injuries in Bhikangaon CHC," said Mr Sisodia.
The van was on its way to Ghatti village after a marriage function in Kherda, he said.
(Source: PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)