QCrime: Law Student Alleges Assault by Tihar Counsel & More
1. Law Student Alleges Assault by Tihar Counsel
A teenage law student has accused a lawyer working as a legal aid counsel at Tihar Jail of sexual assault on Wednesday, 22 January. The student was working as an intern at the prison’s legal aid department when the alleged incident took place. The student filed the FIR at Lajpat Nagar police station and alleged that the lawyer lured her to his home, forced himself on her and kissed her against her consent.
The woman alleged that on finding herself trapped inside his bedroom, she sent panicked messages to her friend and eventually managed to escape by pushing him away.
“Even the way back was dark and scary, and he tried to be inappropriate with me then too. If it wasn’t for passersby on the street, I fear he may have done something worse to me…,” her FIR read.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Family Duped of Rs 50,000 on Pretext of Thailand Trip
A 38-year-old executive of a Mumbai-based company was allegedly duped of ₹50,000 by a man, who introduced himself as the director of an online travel company in Gurugram and promised to organise a round-trip for him and his family to Thailand. The victim complained to the commissioner of police in December 2019, following which the cyber cell of Gurugram Police completed the investigation and filed a case on Tuesday, said the police.
According to the complainant, Pankaj Surana, who is a resident of Thane in Mumbai, the suspect contacted him through an online travel aggregator on October 23, 2019, as he was looking for a trip organiser. Surana said he paid the suspect ₹50,000 as advance money to book flight tickets and hotel rooms for four nights and five days in Phuket and Bangkok.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Wife of Top Cycle Firm Executive Hangs Herself
A 57-year-old woman, wife of a top Atlas Cycles executive, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday, 21 January, by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her Lutyens’ Delhi home in Aurangzeb Lane. According to police, Natasha Kapur allegedly took the step after returning from a wedding in Kolkata on January 18. She left behind a suicide note saying she “just couldn’t live anymore”.
Additional DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said they received a PCR call at 3.32 pm on Tuesday from the family. “At her residence, her son Siddhant informed police that when his mother did not respond to the calls by domestic helps, they informed him. When he went and knocked on the door of her room, he got no response. The door was not latched from the inside, and he entered to find her hanging from a ceiling fan by a dupatta,” Yadav said.
Police said Natasha’s husband, Sanjay, is joint president of Atlas Cycles. He was at work at the time. Her son is the company’s vice-president and her daughter is a student.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Thieves Break Car Window, Steal Rs 1 Lakh
Miscreants broke a car windowpane and decamped with ₹1 lakh in only 20 minutes on Monday, 20 January.
Pankaj Dhate, a 32-year-old Panvel resident, used to work at a logistics firm in Nerul but has been unemployed for a month. On Monday, Dhate decided to deposit Rs1 lakh in a savings account and reached Taloja. As the bank employee told him he can only deposit the cash after the account is activated, Dhate went to Panvel RTO to collect the registration certificate book of his car.
Dhate had parked his car on the road opposite the RTO and went inside the office at 11.30am.
“My blue bag containing the cash, ATM card and other bank documents were on the seat next to the driver’s seat. When I returned 20 minutes later, I saw the windowpane broken. I lost all my savings,” said Dhate.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Woman’s Lover Ropes in Friends to Kill Her Husband
Three people, including the lover of a woman, have been arrested for killing her husband as she did not want to stay with him on Wednesday, 22 Jan. She had earlier reached the police station alleging that her husband had gone missing, but his body was found in an empty plot in outer Delhi. She had allegedly hatched a conspiracy with her lover some months ago, who roped in two of his friends and killed him.
The accused have been identified as Ajay, Sonu and Suresh. According to police, a missing complaint of Satya Narayan (31) was filed by his wife on January 4. The police teams went on a search for the accused and traced them to Madhya Pradesh, from where they are being brought back to Delhi.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Woman Loses Rs 49,000 in 4 Minutes to Conmen
A 41-year-old homemaker lost Rs 49,000 in four minutes to cybercriminals while trying to claim an offer on a mobile app-based e-commerce firm on Saturday, 18 January.
Kothanur police said the woman purchased dresses and footwear on an app over several months. On Saturday, she noticed some discount offers on the app exclusively for her previous purchases.
“I found two contact numbers to claim the offer. I contacted one number around 11.46 AM and they said I must pay Rs 5 to claim the offers. They sent me nine links through messages and asked me to forward them to a mobile number they had provided. I paid Rs 5 through a digital payment platform. I then received a message that Rs 49,000 had been debited from my account in nine transactions by 11.50 AM," the woman said.
(Source: The Times of India)
7. Man Suspects Wife of Having an Affair, Attacks Her With a Stone
The Wakad police have booked the husband of a 22-year-old woman for allegedly attacking her with a stone with the motive of killing her on Monday, 20 January morning.
The Wakad police have identified the accused as Arjun Laxman Bhartiya (27), a resident of Kalewadi, while his wife has been identified as Dolly (22).
According to assistant police inspector TS Bhogam, the incident took place at 4 AM when the accused, who was in an inebriated condition, woke up Dolly and attacked her with a stone. Before attacking her, Arjun asked whether she was having an extramarital affair.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. Jharkhand Man Scams Woman of Rs 1 Lakh
MIDC police on Tuesday, 21 January, arrested a school dropout from Jharkhand for siphoning off Rs 1 lakh from the bank account of a 31-year-old senior executive after she called a customer care number.
The incident took place on 14 February 2019. The Andheri resident, who works with a private financial firm, has said she got the nationalised bank's customer care contact details through an online search.
After tracking the money trail, a police team reached Kolkata and inquired with the bank where the accused, Suresh Mandal, had credited the money.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. Cop Among 4 Arrested for Smuggling 18 Rifles From Police Station
Four persons, including a police officer, have been arrested for allegedly smuggling out 18 seized firearms from the 'malkhana' of a police station in Jhargram district of West Bengal, officials said on Wednesday, 22 January.
Sub-inspector Tarapada Tudu, NVF volunteer Lakshmiram Rana and a father-son duo, who are local residents, were arrested for smuggling out 18 licensed single-shot and double-barrel rifles from Lalgarh police station's 'malkhana' (strong room), a senior officer said.
The incidents occurred during Tudu's tenure as the record keeper of the 'malkhana' between June last year and January 16, he said, adding that Rana was also posted there.
The issue came to the notice on January 16 when SI Biswajit Panja was taking over charge from Tudu, who was transferred to Jamboni police station, the officer said.
(Source: The Times of India)
