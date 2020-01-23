QCrime: Law Student Alleges Assault by Tihar Counsel & More

A teenage law student has accused a lawyer working as a legal aid counsel at Tihar Jail of sexual assault on Wednesday, 22 January. The student was working as an intern at the prison’s legal aid department when the alleged incident took place. The student filed the FIR at Lajpat Nagar police station and alleged that the lawyer lured her to his home, forced himself on her and kissed her against her consent.

The woman alleged that on finding herself trapped inside his bedroom, she sent panicked messages to her friend and eventually managed to escape by pushing him away.

“Even the way back was dark and scary, and he tried to be inappropriate with me then too. If it wasn’t for passersby on the street, I fear he may have done something worse to me…,” her FIR read.

(Source: The Indian Express)