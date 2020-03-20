QCrime: Nirbhaya Convicts Hanged; Substandard Sanitizers Seized

The convicts of the 16 December 2012 gang rape and murder case were hanged to death Friday, bringing to a close a keenly watched case that had shocked the nation. They were sentenced to death for the rape and brutal assault of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on 16 December 2012.

Delhi Prisons DG Sandeep Goel confirmed Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33) were executed at 5.30 am.

Ahead of the scheduled hangings, the convicts had approached a lower court, Delhi High Court and Supreme Court seeking review of the case.

(Source: The Indian Express)