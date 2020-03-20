QCrime: Nirbhaya Convicts Hanged; Substandard Sanitizers Seized
1. 16 December Gang-Rape Convicts Hanged to Death
The convicts of the 16 December 2012 gang rape and murder case were hanged to death Friday, bringing to a close a keenly watched case that had shocked the nation. They were sentenced to death for the rape and brutal assault of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on 16 December 2012.
Delhi Prisons DG Sandeep Goel confirmed Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33) were executed at 5.30 am.
Ahead of the scheduled hangings, the convicts had approached a lower court, Delhi High Court and Supreme Court seeking review of the case.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Substandard Sanitizers Worth Rs 25 Lakh Seized in Mumbai
The Food and Drugs Administration personnel raided a hand sanitizer manufacturing unit in suburban Nahur and seized substandard sanitizers worth Rs 25 lakh, officials in Maharashtra said.
The sanitizers were manufactured illegally and were being exported without any valid licence and necessary permissions, officials said on Wednesday.
Officials had received specific information about the manufacturing unit, where hand sanitizers were manufactured without proper licence from the FDA, an official said.
(Source: NDTV)
3. BJP Leader Arrested for Making Official Drink Cow Urine
An activist with the Bharatiya Janata Party has been arrested after a volunteer fell ill from drinking cow urine at a party to combat the novel coronavirus, police said Wednesday, as interest grows in home remedies amid the pandemic.
Narayan Chatterjee, a Bharatiya Janata Party activist, was arrested by West Bengal state police late Tuesday for "organising the cow urine consumption event and compelling a civic volunteer to drink cow urine", Kolkata police chief Anuj Sharma told news agency AFP.
"The civic volunteer fell sick on Tuesday and lodged a complaint with the police. The BJP activist was arrested on Tuesday night."
(Source: NDTV)
4. Court Orders Immediate DNA Test of Bodies Found After Delhi Violence
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed authorities to conduct DNA testing on the bodies of North East Delhi riot victims without waiting for an order from any court, taking into account the urgency of each case.
Justice Navin Chawla noted the submission of the counsel for Delhi government that there is a delay in testing only for want of orders from the court and said "as there is no such provision of law shown requiring orders from the court, such delay cannot be countenanced".
"The respondents (authorities) must, therefore, looking into the urgency of each case, carry out such testing without waiting for any order from any court," the judge said.
(Source: NDTV)
5. Coronavirus: Man Beaten Up for Sneezing in Public in Maharashtra
In an incident which shows how the fear of coronavirus has become all-pervasive, a man riding a motorbike was thrashed in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra on Thursday just because he sneezed in public.
A CCTV video of the fracas, which took place in Gujari area of the city, went viral on social media, though the local police said no complaint had been registered.
The video showed that a bike-rider stopping and asking another rider on the road why he sneezed without covering his face with a handkerchief as it could cause the spread of the coronavirus.
(Source: NDTV)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)