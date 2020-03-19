QCrime: Man on the Run After Strangling Wife; Woman Shot Dead

A 25-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife following a dispute at their home in Naya Nagar locality of Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said on Wednesday, 18 March.

The incident took place on Tuesday when accused Naseer Rais Khan allegedly strangled his wife Samim following an argument, an official said. A manhunt has been launched for Khan, who fled the scene after killing the victim, he added.

The accused, who owned a mobile phone shop, reportedly called his sister after committing the crime and the police were subsequently informed, he said.

The couple were married in 2016 and had a three-year- old daughter, who wasn’t present at the time of the incident, the official said.

(Source: Hindustan Times)