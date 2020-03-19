QCrime: Man on the Run After Strangling Wife; Woman Shot Dead
1. Man on the Run After Strangling Wife in Thane
A 25-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife following a dispute at their home in Naya Nagar locality of Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said on Wednesday, 18 March.
The incident took place on Tuesday when accused Naseer Rais Khan allegedly strangled his wife Samim following an argument, an official said. A manhunt has been launched for Khan, who fled the scene after killing the victim, he added.
The accused, who owned a mobile phone shop, reportedly called his sister after committing the crime and the police were subsequently informed, he said.
The couple were married in 2016 and had a three-year- old daughter, who wasn’t present at the time of the incident, the official said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Man Cheats 140 Job Applicants of ₹48 Lakh, Arrested From Panvel
Two years after a 48-year-old man cheated at least 140 job applicants by promising to get them a job in central excise and customs department, the Navi Mumbai crime branch managed to arrest him from Panvel.
The crime branch was on the lookout for Santosh Patil since November last year when a case was registered against him at Kharghar police station. Patil had approached a Kharghar housewife and introduced himself as a senior customs officer. Patil had met the woman after he got into a relationship with her aunt a few months ago.
According to the police, Patil is a resident of Nevali village in Panvel. In 2013, Patil was arrested for a similar con by the Pen police in Raigad.
In 2016, he jumped bail after he was released on a bond.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Thane Man Held for Selling Snake
A 38-year-old man, Bhagwan Patil, was arrested by crime branch unit 1 on Tuesday, 17 March for attempting to sell a rare kind of snake near Ashok Cinema, Thane.
He was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act and a case has been registered at Thane Nagar police station. The crime branch unit 1 laid a trap to arrest the accused after they received a tip-off.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Two Noida Men Arrested for Killing Man, Injuring His Brother on Holi
A property dealer and an accomplice of his were arrested for allegedly shooting two brothers over a property dispute on 10 March in Surajpur. One had died, while the younger brother was injured in the shooting. The suspect, Pawan Jindal, and his accomplice Dinesh, hail from Surajpur.
Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said Jindal, along with four suspects were travelling through the village in a Mahindra Scorpio on Holi. “The SUV ran over the stairs of a house. The owner of the house, Satyapal Singh, came out and had a heated argument with the suspects. Singh’s two sons Anil (39) and Sunil (36) also reached the spot,” he said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Six Held for Printing Fake Currency in Kaithal, ₹5.50 Lakh Seized
A counterfeit currency racket was busted and six people were arrested for allegedly printing and circulating fake notes.
As many as 1,100 fake notes of ₹500 denomination (amounting to ₹5.50 lakh) were seized.
The prime accused was identified as Vijay Pal of Kathwar village, Kaithal and his five accomplices have been identified as Dinesh Kumar and Anil Kumar of Keorak, Sanjay Singh of Jawanti village, Jasbir Singh of Malikpur and Sukhvinder Singh of Rasulpur village.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Delhi Woman, Relative Held for Murdering Husband
A 40-year-old woman and her relative were arrested for allegedly killing her husband and throwing his body in a drain in south Delhi’s Asola village near Maidan Garhi, the police said on Wednesday, 18 March. The police said the dead man suspected his wife was having an affair with his cousin, who was living with them in their rented home. The arrested man carried the body to the drain on his back, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that on 14 March, the Maidan Garhi police station received a call regarding an unidentified man’s body in a drain in Asola village. The body bore multiple injuries.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Woman Shot Dead in Jhajjar, Father Injured
Unidentified car-borne assailants shot dead a woman and injured her father on Sampla-Jhajjar road, 5 km from Jhajjar, on Wednesday, 18 March.
The deceased has been identified as Usha, 26. Her father Rishi, a resident of Chara village of Jhajjar, was seriously injured in the attack and was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.
Police said Usha was working as a physical education teacher at a private school in the district. She got married to a man in Gurugram five years ago, but had come back to her maternal house after marital dispute. She had moved the court to seek divorce from her husband.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
