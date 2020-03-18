QCrime: Boxing Coach Held For Raping Student; Liquor Store Robbed
1. Boxing Coach Held in Delhi For Repeatedly Raping Student in Train During Event Stay
A boxing coach repeatedly raped and molested a 19-year-old student between February-end and early-March, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday, 17 March, after arresting the suspect who runs a boxing academy.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (railways) Harendra Singh identified the arrested coach as 28-year-old Sandeep Malik. “He runs a boxing academy named Sandeep Malik Boxing Club in Sonepat,” the DCP said.
The repeated sexual assaults began on 27 February when Malik was accompanying a group of his students to Kolkata where they were representing Haryana in a national boxing competition, ‘3rd Bengal Boxing Classic 2020’, from 29 February to 3 March, the DCP said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. 30 kg Gold Heist: Gangster Jaipal’s Brother Nabbed in Ludhiana
The organised crime control unit (OCCU) arrested another accused in the 30kg gold robbery case from Ludhiana on Tuesday, 17 March.
The accused, Amritpal Bhullar of Ferozepur district, is the brother of Punjab’s most notorious gangster Jaipal, also an accused in the case.
Police officials said that acting on a tip-off, the OCCU team led by DSP Vibhor Kumar arrested Amritpal from Sahnewal-Dehlon road in Ludhiana district.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said that with this arrest, three out of five suspects with active involvement in the robbery have been arrested, besides one Harpreet Singh who was nabbed for harbouring the accused. “Amritpal is OCCU custody and being interrogated,” the IGP said.
(Source: Hindustant Times)
3. Masked Men Rob Rs 28 Lakh From Factory Office
Unidentified persons robbed Rs 28 lakh from the office of a steel manufacturing unit in Mandi Gobindgarh on Tuesday, 17 March.
The police have started investigation and rounded up two suspects, but no arrests have been made so far.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaswinder Singh Tiwana said factory owner Ashok Kumar stated in his police complaint that he had brought the money from his house on Tuesday morning and kept in an almirah in his office.
4. Pune: Man Held, Boy Detained For Circulating False Rumours on Social Media
One person has been held and a 16-year-old boy detained by Pune city police for allegedly circulating false information on social media that consumption of eggs and chicken causes COVID-19.
A non-cognizable offence was lodged with the cyber police station of Pune city police under Section 505, 1(b) of IPC following a complaint filed by an official of the state animal husbandry department on spread of rumours, unscientific and false information that COVID-19 is caused by poultry products, which was causing huge losses to farmers and poultry business.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Woman’s Body Found in Cyberabad in Suspected Rape-Murder Case
In a suspected case of rape and murder, the body of an unidentified woman was found on Tuesday, 17 March, under a culvert near Tangadapally in Chevella police station limits of Cyberabad. The victim was found without clothes. Her face also disfigured.
“It is suspected that the victim was killed elsewhere and the body dumped under the culvert. The woman is between 25 and 30,” DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy told the media.
“We are trying to identify her. Photographs have been circulated in neighbouring Vikarabad, Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachakonda police stations,” he added.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Noida: Security Guard Nabbed For Fellow Guard’s Murder
A security guard working at a construction site in Omicron 1A was arrested by the Beta 2 police on Monday, 16 March, for allegedly murdering a fellow guard over a petty argument on 10 March.
The victim was identified as Raghvendra, whose body was found on 11 March at the site, less than 100 metres from his house. He had two bullet injuries, one to the leg and the other to his back.
According to police, a case of murder was registered at the Beta 2 police station against unidentified person(s) based on the complaint of the victim’s wife.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Punjab: Liquor Store Worker Assaulted, Robbed of ₹3.67 Lakh
Four miscreants robbed an employee of a liquor company of ₹3.67 lakh after injuring him on Monday, 16 March night near Jandiyali Chowk. The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma, 41, of Green Enclave of Chuharpur road in Jassiyan.
Sharma collects payments from different liquor vends and deposits the amount in the account of the company. He said, “When I was collecting the cash, two men on a motorcycle intercepted me near Jandiyali Chowk.”
“Before I could understand anything, they hit me with a stick and I fell down. Meanwhile, two more men turned up there and tried to snatch my bag containing ₹3.67 lakh cash,” he said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
