QCrime: Boxing Coach Held For Raping Student; Liquor Store Robbed

A boxing coach repeatedly raped and molested a 19-year-old student between February-end and early-March, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday, 17 March, after arresting the suspect who runs a boxing academy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (railways) Harendra Singh identified the arrested coach as 28-year-old Sandeep Malik. “He runs a boxing academy named Sandeep Malik Boxing Club in Sonepat,” the DCP said.

The repeated sexual assaults began on 27 February when Malik was accompanying a group of his students to Kolkata where they were representing Haryana in a national boxing competition, ‘3rd Bengal Boxing Classic 2020’, from 29 February to 3 March, the DCP said.

(Source: Hindustan Times)