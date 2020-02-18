QCrime: Delhi Cop Killed by Daughter; Woman Duped of Rs 2.5 Lakh
1. Delhi Cop Murdered by 15-Year-Old Daughter, Friend on Valentines Day
A 15-year-old girl, along with her lover, strangled her head constable mother to death in Brij Vihar Colony here, police said on Saturday, 15 February.
The incident took place on Friday night around 1 pm and a complaint in this regard was lodged by the victim’s husband, SP (City) Maneesh Mishra said. The SP said Shashi Mala (44) was posted with a PCR van in Delhi.
Shashi was killed by her daughter, a Class 10 student, and her lover Jitendra as she was opposed to their relationship, the SP said. The SP said the accused used a string to strangle the head constable to death. When the victim’s husband came home from his native place in Bihar, he found Shashi in an unconscious state after which he complained to police.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Woman Executive Duped of Rs 2.5 Lakh by Man She Met on Matrimony Site
A 30-year-old woman executive was allegedly duped of Rs. 2.5 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial website. The police said the man expressed his intention to marry her and cheated her after concocting a false story of being in financial difficulty.
According to the police, the woman, a private company executive, became acquainted with the man, who told her that he was a civil engineer in Syria. After chatting online and exchanging phone numbers, he told her that he wanted to marry her and they decided to meet on October 14 last year.
The police said the woman is living in a rented accommodation in Sector 17 and had moved to the city for a job. She had taken a loan to give him money so that he could travel to India. After an investigation by the cyber cell, an FIR was registered on Saturday at the Sector 18 police station. The victim said he had made calls through virtual numbers and she could not trace his numbers.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Bodies of Two Children Found Inside Open Drain in Delhi
Bodies of two children, who went missing in two separate incidents, were found in an open drain in North West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Friday, 14 February.
A senior police officer said the first incident took place on Saturday, 8 February, when five-year-old Arshan Khan went missing while he was playing near his house. After an extensive search, his parents lodged an FIR of kidnapping. “After registering an FIR, police started checking with nearby police stations and began probing the case,” an officer said. No FIR has been registered for negligence, as police are trying to ascertain the liability of the agency concerned.
The bodies have been handed over to the families after a post-mortem. Police suspect that both the children might have lost their balance while playing and slipped into the deep drain.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. 55-Year-Old Music Teacher Held for Molesting Minor Student Granted Bail
A 55-year-old music teacher from Bangur Nagar in Goregaon, who was arrested on Sunday, 16 February for allegedly molesting his minor student between 2007 and 2010, was granted bail on Monday by a metropolitan magistrate’s court.
The former student, now 22, was traumatised by the incident and underwent therapy in the United States (US) from 2015 to 2019. Her parents learned about the incident only recently from her doctor, following which the family returned to the city to file a police complaint against the accused, identified as Bharat Panchal. The accused denied allegations against him. “I completely deny the allegations levelled on me. I have a clean character and you can ask any of my students about me. I have faith in our law system,” he told Hindustan Times.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Minor Held for Sodomy, Murder of 8-Year-Old Boy
The police on Sunday, 16 February apprehended a juvenile for allegedly sodomising and murdering an eight-year-old boy, over 45 days after the boy’s naked body was found with multiple injuries in a vacant plot near his house in Naharpur village, Manesar.
The police said that since the alleged murder, the juvenile, aged at least 15, had been staying at his house, which is located at a distance of about 150 metres from the crime spot. According to the police, the juvenile is a resident of the neighbourhood and often used to help his father, a vendor, with his work. The juvenile told the police that he was ‘physically attracted’ to the boy, with whom he was acquainted with, and found him ‘attractive’.
During the probe, the police had recovered a 10-minute CCTV camera footage, in which someone could be seen holding the boy’s hand and leading him through an alley, but the footage was hazy and the juvenile could not be clearly identified.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. 33-Yr-Old Woman Held for Smuggling 642 Gram Gold Valued at Rs 19.98L
A woman was arrested at Pune International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold in her rectum on Sunday, 16 February. The woman, Mariyam Mohammed Salim Shaikh (33), a resident of Mumbai, arrived from Dubai on a SpiceJet flight with 642 grams gold valued at Rs 19,98,138.
The press release stated that gold in the form of paste weighing 642 grams was recovered from these three capsules. Customs officials are investigating under whose instructions the woman allegedly smuggled the gold from Dubai to Pune and where she was planning to take it.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Upset for Not Having Son, Woman Kills 2-Year-Old Daughter
A woman allegedly killed her two-day-old daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district after being upset over not having a son, police said on Monday, 17 February. The accused, Manju Singh (26), gave birth to the baby girl on 12 February.
Later, after reaching her parents'' home in Ama Khoria village, the woman hit the newborn on her head and stomach with a sickle on Friday, Mohan Badodia police station in- charge Uday Singh Alawa said.
The child, who was grievously injured, was initially admitted to Shajapur district hospital and later referred to the government-run M Y Hospital in Indore where she died the same day, Uday Singh Alawa said. The woman, in her statement to police, said she wanted a boy and was upset after delivering the girl child, he said, adding that the accused already has a daughter.
The woman was arrested on Saturday, 15 February and booked under relevant Indian Penal Code sections.
(Source: PTI)
8. Two Men, Named In Multiple Murder Cases, Killed In Encounter in Delhi
Two alleged criminals were killed in an exchange of fire with the Special Cell of Delhi Police at Pul Pehlad Pur area in New Delhi on Monday morning of 17 February, officials said. The encounter took place around 5 am, they said.
Raja Qureshi and Ramesh Bahadur, who were injured during the encounter, were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead by doctors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.
According to police, the two men were involved in multiple cases of murder and robbery.
(Source: NDTV)
9. Neighbour Held in Ludhiana for Killing Elderly Woman
Days after a 60-year-old woman was hacked to death, the Salem Tabri police on Monday, 17 February arrested a resident of Hazuri Bagh Colony in the case. The accused Sajjan Singh, 45, had killed his neighbour Surinder Kaur, and injured her mentally-ill daughter Ruby, 35, following a verbal duel on Thursday, 13 February.
He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, the police added. Additional deputy commissioner of police (City-1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said that Sajjan, in an inebriated condition started assaulting his wife and daughter and when Surinder tried to save the duo, the accused barged into her house and assaulted her with a sharp-edged weapon.
Later, the accused assaulted her bedridden daughter as well and fled the spot. On Saturday, Surinder succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
