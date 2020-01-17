QCrime: Temple Head Priest Shot in MP; Teen Held for Raping Minor

Head priest of the famous Balaji temple in Chitrakoot was shot dead late on the evening of 16 January. His driver was also injured in the shootout. Sources told Hindustan Times that property dispute could be the reason for the killing.

Mahant Arjun Dass, 45, was shot twice on the head from close range and his driver Arvind was shot in the chest, said the police.

The two assailants, the police said, were hiding close to the temple. As the mahant came down with driver to visit the akhara, they began firing at them.

The assailants were last seen entering the Shamshan Ghat on a motorcycle.

Both of them were rushed to the district hospital where the mahant was declared dead.

SP, Chitrakoot, Ankit Mittal said an alert had been sounded and all exit points of the city sealed and vehicles were being checked.

(Source: Hindustan Times)