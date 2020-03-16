QCrime: 2 Held for Raping Woman in Pune; Delhi Man Kills Caretaker
1. Pune: 2 Held for Raping Woman
Two men were arrested recently for kidnapping and raping a woman on the intervening night of 10 and 11 March police said.
On 10 March, the 29-year-old woman, who resides in a village near Pune, left home after an argument with her husband, police said. She came to Alandi in a two-wheeler and spend some time in a temple till 10 pm, after which she decided to return home, police said.
A short while before midnight, a temp stopped at the spot and the 25-year-old tempo driver offered her a lift, saying he was heading in the same direction as her village, police said. However, instead of going to her village, he took the tempo on a different route, police said. While the tempo was moving, he and his 30-year-old assistant took turns to rape her. The woman managed to free herself when the duo were exchanging their seats at one point, police said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Man Kills Caretaker for Threatening Him About Relationship With Woman
A 34-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital stabbed his caretaker to death at a dharamshala in Safrdarjung Enclave at night on Saturday, 14 March, for threatening to reveal to his relatives about his relationship with a woman, police said. The alleged killer, Alok Singh, tried to escape to Bihar by train but was caught in the early hours of Sunday, 15 March, said Devender Arya, deputy commissioner of police (south-west).
The officer identified the victim as 24-year-old Suman Singh, also a resident of Bihar. Police said that the two men would drink every night and quarrel. The dharamshala’s manager would have to frequently intervene.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Cop, Driver Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Gujarat
A constable on duty in a police control room (PCR) van and its driver were arrested for allegedly raping a woman and threatening and extorting money from her boyfriend on Gotri canal road in Vadodara at night on Saturday, 14 March police said. The constable raped the woman after he sent her boyfriend with the van's driver to get bribe money, said a Lakshmipura police station official.
"Constable Suraj Singh Chauhan and driver Rasik Chauhan have been arrested," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Meghani. "On Saturday, at around 8:30 pm, a PCR van patrolling on Gotri canal road stopped near a young couple sitting on a motorcycle. The accused threatened them and asked for a bribe.
A case has been filed under Indian Penal Code's section dealing with police personnel committing rape and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, police said.
(Source: NDTV)
4. Case Filed Against Four For Child Marriage In Uttar Pradesh: Police
The parents of two minors have been charged for allowing the marriage of their children, a 12-year-old boy with a 10-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh. The four accused have been charged under section 11 (promoting or permitting solemnization of child marriage) of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.
According to reports, the marriage took place in Bareilly on Wednesday, 11 March. The four accused claimed that they only conducted three-and-a-half 'pheras' and would complete the remaining after the girl turns 18 and the boy 21 years old.
Police said both families were related and belong to the Valmiki community. The fathers of both children work as labourers.
(Source: NDTV)
5. Chandigarh Woman Loses ₹14,000 to Fraudster
25-year-old Neha Thakur of Sector 21 alleged that a person duped her of Rs 14,000 on pretext of providing her the refund of a cancelled Zomato order. Thakur claimed she had made an order on 16 January of Rs 14,000 on Zomato but it got cancelled and when she tried to contact the food delivery platform, she wasn’t able to connect with the customer service.
The next day, she received a call from a person claiming to be a Zomato employee and assured her that he would assist her in getting the refund but the fraudster allegedly asked her to redirect her account with Google Pay. After Thakur shared her details on the link, the money was withdrawn from her bank account in three installments.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Two Arrested for Making, Selling Substandard Sanitisers in Pune
Two men have been arrested in Mumbai in connection with the manufacture and sale of substandard sanitisers. The Pune City Police’s Crime Banch recently raided a manufacturing unit in Sakinaka, Mumbai and seizied raw material and chemicals worth Rs 2.27 lakh.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh said, “We are also keeping a close watch on black marketing of essential commodities. We urge people to share information with the police about such illegal activities.”
The accused, Parag Doshi and Haresh Bera, have links to the manufacturing unit. The police had on Saturday arrested Ajay Shankarlal Gandhi (30), Mohan Wagharam Chaudhary (36) and Suresh Premaji Chheda (30), all from Pune, and seized substandard sanitisers worth Rs 1.02 lakh from them.
The police found that Gandhi was packaging and selling illegally manufactured substandard sanitisers in plastic bottles under the labels of branded companies.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Man Arrested In Delhi's Rohini After Police Shootout
A wanted criminal was arrested from Rohini in New Delhi, following a brief exchange of fire on Saturday, 14 March, the police said. The accused was identified as Imran also known as Rajesh (36), a resident of Nangloi, they added.
According to the police, they got information that Imran was hiding in a house in Rohini. Two rounds were fired from both sides, resulting in a bullet injury to the accused. He was taken to a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, the senior police officer said.
A semi-automatic pistol and seven live cartridges were seized from the possession of the accused, the police said.
(Source: NDTV)
8. Three Booked for Assaulting 37-Year-Old Man With Steel Rod, Pipe
Three persons, including a woman, were booked on Saturday, 14 March, for allegedly assaulting a 37-year-old man with sticks, a steel rod and a pipe after a heated argument at Fazalwas village in Bilaspur. The police said that the man was injured on the head and back and is currently being treated at a hospital in Manesar.
According to the police, the alleged altercation took place after the victim, a resident of Fazalwas village, accidentally snapped a low-hanging electric wire while driving his pick-up truck close to his house. Two of the suspects, his neighbours, began arguing with him. However, the three allegedly reached a compromise and the suspects left the spot. Parveen Kumar, head constable (HC), Bilaspur police station, said, “The victim and suspects are neighbours. His condition is reported to be stable. All the three, including the woman, are yet to be arrested.”
A case was registered against the suspects under sections 323, 325, 34 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bilaspur police station on Saturday.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. Facial Recognition Tech Helps Cops Nab 2 Women Pickpocketers
Delhi Police busted an inter-state pickpocket gang with the arrest of three people, including two women, who would allegedly commit thefts near banks and malls in Delhi and Gurgaon. The third accused, an auto driver, ferried them to the locations, said police.
Police said the women, Nargis (25) and Anjali (23), hail from Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh and had come to Delhi six months ago. They mostly targeted women outside banks and stole money from their bags. “The women gave the stolen items to Anjali’s mother Geeta, who then went back to MP to sell it. We have sent teams to arrest her,” said a police officer.
(Source: The Indian Express)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )