QCrime: 2 Held for Raping Woman in Pune; Delhi Man Kills Caretaker

Two men were arrested recently for kidnapping and raping a woman on the intervening night of 10 and 11 March police said.

On 10 March, the 29-year-old woman, who resides in a village near Pune, left home after an argument with her husband, police said. She came to Alandi in a two-wheeler and spend some time in a temple till 10 pm, after which she decided to return home, police said.

A short while before midnight, a temp stopped at the spot and the 25-year-old tempo driver offered her a lift, saying he was heading in the same direction as her village, police said. However, instead of going to her village, he took the tempo on a different route, police said. While the tempo was moving, he and his 30-year-old assistant took turns to rape her. The woman managed to free herself when the duo were exchanging their seats at one point, police said.

(Source: The Indian Express)