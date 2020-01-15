QCrime: Abducted Girl Rescued After 4 Mths; Thai Woman Found Dead

A Narhe Road resident lost Rs 20,200 to online shopping after she reportedly shared some details of her Google Pay account with a man posing as the digital wallet portal’s customer care official, police said Tuesday, 14 January.

The 36-year-old woman lodged the first information report (FIR) at Sinhagad Road police station Monday, 13 January.

According to police, the woman works with a private company near Swargate. In October 2019, she had reportedly purchased a saree from an online shopping portal. But the product reportedly did not reach her address.

The woman had reportedly made the payment of Rs 710 for the saree through Google Pay. To get a refund, she reportedly called on a customer care number of the online payment portal.

A person who received her call assured that her money will be refunded. He reportedly told the woman that she would receive a text message on her cell phone. He then gave her a cell phone number and asked her to send the text message on the number. After the woman sent the text message to the given cell phone number, she reportedly received three messages stating that Rs 14,000, Rs 500 and Rs 5,700 had been debited from her bank account.

(Source: The Indian Express)