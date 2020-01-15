QCrime: Abducted Girl Rescued After 4 Mths; Thai Woman Found Dead
1. Pune: Woman Duped of Rs 20,200 by Online Fraudster
A Narhe Road resident lost Rs 20,200 to online shopping after she reportedly shared some details of her Google Pay account with a man posing as the digital wallet portal’s customer care official, police said Tuesday, 14 January.
The 36-year-old woman lodged the first information report (FIR) at Sinhagad Road police station Monday, 13 January.
According to police, the woman works with a private company near Swargate. In October 2019, she had reportedly purchased a saree from an online shopping portal. But the product reportedly did not reach her address.
The woman had reportedly made the payment of Rs 710 for the saree through Google Pay. To get a refund, she reportedly called on a customer care number of the online payment portal.
A person who received her call assured that her money will be refunded. He reportedly told the woman that she would receive a text message on her cell phone. He then gave her a cell phone number and asked her to send the text message on the number. After the woman sent the text message to the given cell phone number, she reportedly received three messages stating that Rs 14,000, Rs 500 and Rs 5,700 had been debited from her bank account.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Mumbai: Brazilian Gets 10-Yr in Jail for Possession of 7.2 KG Cocaine
A 30-year-old Brazilian national was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Tuesday, 14 January, after he was found in possession of 7.2 kg of cocaine at the Mumbai international airport in 2015.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Guilherme Elizeu Navas De Mattos after it received a tip-off on 19 October, 2015 that he was travelling on an Air Emirates flight with the drug. Two employees of the airline assisted the NCB by becoming independent witnesses to Mattos’ arrest and seizure of the cocaine.
During interrogation, Mattos said that in February 2015, he had brought 3 kg of cocaine through the international airport.
According to prosecution, led by Special Public Prosecutor Leena Shinde, the court relied on evidence including the seizure, forensic proof and witnesses, including NCB officers, the two airline employees and managers of hotels where Mattos had stayed in during his earlier visits to the country. Mattos’ co-accused, Ally Hassan Bosco, who was also arrested, absconded while the trial was pending. Three more men have been named as accused.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Teen, Who Filed Molestation Case Against DIG, Found in Dehradun
The 17-year-old girl, who went missing from her house after writing a ‘suicide note’, was found in Dehradun on Tuesday, 14 January.
The Navi Mumbai police said they found the girl with a 20-year-old man, who is her friend.
She had left behind a note blaming deputy inspector general (DIG) Nishikant More, against whom her family has filed a molestation case. More was suspended last week, two days after she went missing on 7 January.
Three teams of the Navi Mumbai police including the Taloja police, Kharghar police and a team from the crime branch were searching for her.
Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar confirmed that the girl was traced.
One of the teams earlier went to Jabalpur in Uttar Pradesh to look for her. They then got a tip-off about the girl being in Uttarakhand.
The girl’s family had lodged a case of molestation against More, alleging he sexually assaulted her in June last year.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Akali Leader’s Murder: Man Held for Harbouring Accused
Police on Tuesday, 14 January, arrested a man for allegedly harbouring the accused involved in the murder of the husband of Akali sarpanch at Umarpura village.
Police have recovered a .32-bore pistol from the arrested accused, identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, of Gurdaspur. Police have also rounded up Lovepreet’s aide Raman Masih.
Gurdeep Singh, 52, of Umarpura village in Majitha constituency in Amritsar was shot dead by three bike-borne men on January 1 when he was returning home after paying obeisance at the village gurdwara. The assailants had pumped eight bullets into Gurdeep, who was sarpanch of the village from 2014 to 18. The victim’s wife, Gurjit Kaur, 50, is the present sarpanch of the village.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural), Vikramjit Singh Duggal, said: “We came to know about Lovepreet’s involvement in the case during investigation. He is a close associate of the main accused.”Police had said Batala-based Pavitar gang was behind the murder. The gang is associated with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is lodged in Patiala jail, and is facing 30 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion. Four of the key accused — Harmanjit, Harwinder, Balraj and Inderbir — are the members of Pavitar gang.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Abducted Girl Rescued After Four Months; Was Sexually Abused, Confirm Doctors
Abducted more than four months ago, a 14-year-old girl was rescued from labour quarters in Dhandhari on Tuesday, 14 January. Her abducter has been arrested.
The victim told the police that the accused had been raping her ever since she was abducted.
Following the statement of the girl, police have added sections of rape to the first information report (FIR) registered against the accused. The victim was taken to the civil hospital for medical examination, where doctors confirmed that she was subjected to sexual assault.
The rescue operation came four days after girl’s family approached the police commissioner, Rakesh Agrawal. According to the kin of the victim, they had been pursuing the matter with the police for long, but their efforts remained futile.
They claimed that with the help of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), they approached the police chief after which the “cops swung into action”.
Mother of the victim, who works as a domestic help, told the police that Mansukh of Sundar Nagar had kidnapped her daughter on the pretext of marriage.
The victim told the police that after abducting her, the accused took her to Kurukshetra in Haryana.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Auto-Rickshaw Driver Rapes Teen After Offering Her Lift in Ludhiana
An auto-rickshaw driver raped a 14-year-old girl, who had reportedly lost her way and sought help from him, police said on Tuesday, 14 January.
Cops said the crime took place late on Sunday when the accused, on the pretext of offering her lift in his auto-rickshaw, took her to a vacant plot and assaulted her sexually.
The Sadar police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused. During investigation, the police established the accused’s identity as Rahul Kumar of Sugandh Vihar.
The victim, a school drop-out, in her complaint to police stated that she had gone to market to buy grocery on the night of 12 January.
“While returning home, I lost my way and reached Ranchi Colony in Tharike village,” she told the police.
The victim said as she was unable to find her way back home, she requested a three-wheeler driver to drop her near Passi Nagar.
She told the police that the accused took her to a vacant plot instead and raped her.
a police team also went to the spot where the girl claimed the crime had taken place.
During investigation, locals told the police that they had seen the accused (Rahul Kumar) ferrying the girl in his three-wheeler. The ASI said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Thai Woman Found Dead at Her Rented Flat in Agra
A 42-year-old woman from Thailand was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her rented flat in Tajganj area of Agra (Yamuna-Expressway) city. She was identified as Unchalee Kasi alias Unchalee Taeja, a resident of Chiang-Mai, Thailand.
According to records, she came to Hyderabad in 2004 and got married to man from Andhra Pradesh. But, the man died of cancer later. She then married a man from Indore, but two years ago the couple separated.
She came to Agra in 2012 and opened a spa centre in Tajganj area and stayed at rented flat which is in front of her spa. During questioning, locals claimed that Unchalee was very humble, but introvert woman," said Anuj Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Tajganj police station. "At 12:30pm, we received information about foul smell coming from Unchalee's apartment. The door was locked from inside. So we broke the door and found her lying dead on bed. We suspect that she consumed excessive sleeping pills some two-three days ago. We recovered a handwritten note, which read that she was depressed, had no money and no family," the SHO said.
(Source: Times of India)
8. Gurugram: Man Held for Firing at Lohri Function
A man who allegedly opened fire at a Lohri function leaving three injured has been arrested, police said here on Tuesday, 14 January. According to police, Jay Narayan and his four accomplices had gone to the Lohri function in Sector 40.
"Jay Narayan tried to mix with other guests and started dancing with them. Members of the host family soon realised that they were not their invitees," police said, adding that the accused entered into a scuffle with them when asked about their identities.
"Jay Narayan pulled out a country-made pistol and fired at them," said Rajiv Deshwal, (DCP) crime. The injured have been identified as Vijay Vats, Vinay Vats and Pawan Kumar.
The DCP said the accused had fled from the spot in a SUV. "The SUV found in his possession was looted from Najafgarh in Delhi," the officer said.
(Source: Times of India)
9. Ludhiana Boy Loses Eye in Acid Attack, Stepmother Suspect
An eight-year-old boy, Ashutosh (goes by first name only), has lost vision in his right eye due to acid poured allegedly by his stepmother. The boy is undergoing treatment at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).
The police is waiting for the boy to recuperate for recording his statement to register an FIR even as a complaint has been lodged by the boy’s uncle against the stepmother, Radhika. Division 3 SHO inspector Satish Kumar said that have received a complaint, but will register an FIR only after preliminary investigation, especially after recording victim’s statement.
Ashutosh’s father Rajeev had allegedly married Radhika even as he was yet to legally separate from his first wife who lives with her parents.
In February 2019, the district administration’s child welfare committee had rescued the boy from the house and sent him to a children’s home on neighbours’ complaint. However, four months ago, Rajeev managed to get back his custody. Victim boy’s uncle Shailendra said he came to know about the incident on 9 January, from neighbours who had told him that they heard cries of the boy.
(Source: Hindustan Times)