QCrime: Man Lynched Over Train Seat; Cab Driver Held For Assault
1. Passengers Beat Man to Death Over Seat in Train
A 26-year-old man was beaten to death by 12 passengers, including seven women, following an argument over a seat in the Mumbai-Latur-Bidar Express on Thursday.
Jyoti, the victim's wife, in her complaint, said that her husband Sagar Markad, his mother and their two-year-old daughter boarded the general compartment of the train from Pune station at around 12.45 am on Thursday.
As per Jyoti's complaint, the compartment was packed and since there was no place to sit, Sagar requested some women in the general compartment to make some space for his wife. The women, however, did not agree, and on the contrary, started arguing with Sagar.
The argument escalated and suddenly the women along with the men they were accompanied by started beating Sagar with sticks. Jyoti said that she cried for help but no one in the compartment dared to intervene.
(Source: India Today)
2. Man Gets Life Term for Murder of Transgender Person, 3 Acquitted
The court of Additional District and Sessions judge DN Bhardwaj, on Friday, 14 February, awarded life imprisonment to a person and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him for the murder of a transgender person in 2016. Due to lack of evidence, the court acquitted three accused, while one died in due course of trial.
According to District Deputy Attorney Suresh Deswal, on 3 November 2016, Sector 21 resident Tarun Rai Chaudhary filed a complaint with the police that he heard a scream and when he asked his servant Pintu Paswan about it, he claimed it was voice from his TV.
Later, he found that a transgender person, identified as Khushboo, was stabbed to death. Sanjana, Khushboo’s friend, told the police that his servant Paswan along with his friend Ranvir had stabbed Khushboo to death.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Man Held for Uploading Child Porn Clip in Mumbai; Six More FIRs Registered
A 38-year-old vegetable vendor was arrested from Sakinaka by the Mumbai cyber police on Friday, 14 February, for allegedly uploading a pornographic clip of a child on a social media platform in 2019.
Six more FIRs have been registered against a few other accused for uploading pornographic videos of children. Deputy commissioner of police, Mumbai cyber police, Vishal Thakur, confirmed the arrest and said, “This year we have received information from the National Crime Records Bureau on 619 instances in Mumbai wherein content related to child pornography, rape, gang rape has been uploaded on social media. We have suo motu registered seven FIRs in this regard and nabbed one person.”
The arrested accused, Hridayprasad Goraknath Patel, a native of Uttar Pradesh, resided with his wife in Sakinaka.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Minor Arrested for Rape, Murder in Odisha
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for alleged rape and murder of a 28-year-old woman from Odisha earlier this month, while the police are on the lookout for his adult accomplice, Deputy Superintendent of Police Edwin Colaco said on Friday, 14 February.
Police arrested and booked the juvenile accused under sections 302 (murder), rape (376) of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday, after the decomposed remains of the victim was found in a forested area near Porvorim in North Goa district on 10 February.
"Post mortem of the body revealed rape and murder by more than one person. We have arrested a minor boy in connection with the crime and he has confessed to us about the involvement of another person, adult in age, who we are trying to trace," Colaco said.
(Source: Outlook)
5. UP Educational Institute Director Shot by 18-Yr-Old in Meerut
A 45-year-old man, director of a private educational institute near Baghpat’s Malakpur village, was shot dead on the premises, allegedly by a 18-year-old man and his two accomplices Friday, 14 February.
Police said the victim, Gulveer Tomar, was at the institute when the accused, Anshul Tyagi (18) and his two aides, reached there and fired three bullets.
Tomar was taken to a local hospital and was referred to Meerut but succumbed to injuries on the way, the police said. “We have searched the residence of the accused in Shabga village but he is yet to be traced.
"The crime is the fallout of a row between Tyagi and Tomar over pending dues,” said Ajay Sharma, in charge of Kotwali police station.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. In UP, Four Youths Held for Kidnapping, Killing Class 12 Student: Police
Kannauj police, Friday, 14 February, arrested four youths, aged between 19 and 21, for allegedly kidnapping and killing a student of class XII in Tirwa police station area. They murdered the victim, Abhishek Rajput, and buried the body in a forest area on 4 February and had made a phone call to the father on 10 February and demanded Rs 8 lakh, police said.
Police identified the arrested accused as Shyam Sunder, Ramji Rajput, Shivam Rajput and Ashish Verma. They claimed to have recovered a cellphone and knife used in the crime, apart from a country-made pistol and three cellphones from the possession of the accused.
All four were produced before a local court Friday that sent them to jail, said the Station House Officer of Tirwa police station, Tribhuvan Prasad Verma.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. After Five Bodies Found In Delhi Home, Man Arrested For Murder
The Delhi Police arrested a 26-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly killing five members of a family, including three children, in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura because he did not want to repay Rs 30,000 that he had borrowed from them.
The accused Prabhu Nath, a resident of the area, is a relative of the family and killed four of the family within a span of around four hours, police said.
Decomposed bodies of e-rickshaw driver Shambhu Chaudhary (43), his wife Sunita (37) and their children -- Shivam (17), Sachin (14) and Komal (12) -- were found inside their rented house on Wednesday morning.
The bodies were in a putrefied state and it seemed that the murder had been committed around one week ago, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.
(Source: NDTV)
8. Cab Driver Arrested For Alleged Sexual Harassment
A 38-year-old Ola driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman and threatening her when she was travelling in his cab from Gurugram to central Delhi on Thursday, 13 February afternoon, police said.
The cab driver was arrested on Friday after police identified him, they said.
Police said the woman, a lawyer, alleged the driver was constantly staring at her in the mirror soon after she boarded his cab from Gurugram to reach the Delhi High Court.
“The cabbie indulged in obscenity. When she shouted at him and said she would call the police, he threatened her,” said a senior police officer, who did not want to be named.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. Punjab TV Actress Killed By Husband Over Alleged Affair: Police
An actress from Punjab was allegedly killed by her husband and his friend in Uttarakhand's Nainital district after he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair, a senior police official said on Friday, 14 February.
Anita Singh, a 29-year-old TV actress from Punjab, was allegedly killed by her husband, Ravinder Pal Singh, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police SK Meena said.
The accused, a resident of Ferozepur in Punjab, brought his wife to Kaladhungi telling her that his friend, Kuldeep, had contacts in the film industry and can help her land a role in Bollywood, the police said.
(Source: NDTV)
