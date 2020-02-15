QCrime: Man Lynched Over Train Seat; Cab Driver Held For Assault

A 26-year-old man was beaten to death by 12 passengers, including seven women, following an argument over a seat in the Mumbai-Latur-Bidar Express on Thursday.

Jyoti, the victim's wife, in her complaint, said that her husband Sagar Markad, his mother and their two-year-old daughter boarded the general compartment of the train from Pune station at around 12.45 am on Thursday.

As per Jyoti's complaint, the compartment was packed and since there was no place to sit, Sagar requested some women in the general compartment to make some space for his wife. The women, however, did not agree, and on the contrary, started arguing with Sagar.

The argument escalated and suddenly the women along with the men they were accompanied by started beating Sagar with sticks. Jyoti said that she cried for help but no one in the compartment dared to intervene.

